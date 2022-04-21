Scott Morrison says he hasn’t spoken to Solomons leader since China deal as Labor shifts campaign course

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has admitted that he hasn't spoken with the prime minister of Solomon Islands since the Pacific nation signed a security pact with China.





The security pact, which the government says was unknown to Australian authorities before being leaked online, has become a key topic on the agenda of the first two weeks of federal election campaigning.

When asked on the Nine Network's Today show if he had spoken with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare

, Mr Morrison responded: "Yes, I have. Not in recent days but we've had many conversations. I visited there, it was the first place I visited after the last election."

When asked to clarify if he had made contact since the agreement was announced, he said: "I haven't."

"That's why I sent the minister for Pacific to convey clear messages on my behalf to the prime minister as also I sent up our senior intelligence and security officials up there to both brief him on what our concerns were about this arrangement. He made his decision.

"I have probably spoken to Pacific leaders more regularly than any former prime minister."

Mr Morrison also took aim at the Opposition on Friday morning, accusing it of being weak on China in the wake of the security pact signing.

"This is about the actions of the Chinese government seeking to impose influence in our region, which is against not only our national security interests but frankly, the security interests of all Pacific nations," he told Brisbane radio station 4BC.

"There is a lot of concern about this. And what I find just galling is that the Labor Party were attacking us over this issue."

But Labor campaign spokesman Jason Clare targeted the government for failing to stop the Chinese security deal, saying the Morrison government had been "sitting on their hands" while Beijing expanded its influence.

"You can't sit back on the deck chair in the Pacific and assume that everything's going to be okay," he said.

"If China is in there trying to set up a security agreement, then you expect that Canberra would be doing something about it."

Anthony Albanese campaigns from home after contracting COVID-19

Mr Clare said Mr Albanese's COVID-19 diagnosis provides an opportunity for Labor to showcase its united team ahead of polling day.

Mr Clare said there will not be a de facto Opposition leader during the course of Mr Albanese's isolation, even though Labor has a deputy leader in Richard Marles.

"We're not a one-man band. We're a strong united team and we'll show that over the course of the next few days," Mr Clare told reporters in Sydney.

"I see this as an opportunity ... because not only have we got a better plan, we've got a better team."

Mr Albanese returned a positive result following a routine PCR test on Thursday afternoon, but is not showing symptoms.

Meanwhile, Mr Morrison will continue to campaign.

While wishing Mr Albanese well, the prime minister said 50,000 Australians catch the virus every day and continue on with their lives.

"You just get on with it," Mr Morrison told the Seven Network's Sunrise program.

"When I had COVID ... we had Quad meetings, major presentations and I'm sure (Mr Albanese) will be able to do that from his home in Sydney.

"Hopefully the symptoms aren't too bad but I wish him a speedy recovery."

Mr Albanese was due to fly out on Friday from Sydney to campaign in Western Australia.

He will instead isolate at his home in Sydney for seven days.

"While at home I will continue my responsibilities as alternative prime minister and will be fighting for a better future for all Australians," he said.

"I am grateful to know that I will have access to the world's best health care if I need it, because of Medicare."

Mr Albanese is likely to still conduct press conferences virtually, should he not be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Senior Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie said "the stakes are very high at the moment" when asked whether the Coalition has an advantage.

"We've got a strong campaign and a strong proposition for the Australian people," she told the ABC.

Labor's 'message doesn't change'

Mr Marles says Labor will continue to sell its message while Mr Albanese is in isolation, while logistics will be managed on a day-to-day basis.

"Commitments will change. Albo was intending to be in Perth today and tomorrow. That is obviously not happening," Mr Marles told the ABC.

"The message doesn't change. It is just making sure that we get the same message out there.

"There will be an opportunity, with technology today, to still have Anthony's voice out there articulating the messages that we want articulated."

The party's national president Wayne Swan said Labor had "war-gamed for this".

"We've got a really talented frontbench team that can be on the job and out in the public," he told the Nine Network.

"There's an enormous amount that Albo can do from isolation. So I don't think it's surprising.

"We will continue to hold the government to account on its negligence, particularly in terms of foreign policy and defence, but we'll also continue to outline our policies for the future."

Labor's campaign launch, set down for 1 May in Perth, is expected to go ahead as planned.

Josh Frydenberg agrees to change campaign posters following complaint

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has agreed to change a photograph used on his campaign posters for the seat of Kooyong which shows him saluting with a group of Scouts Victoria members.

One of the Scouts shown in the image, which was taken five years ago, told the ABC they didn't consent to its use and complained to Mr Frydenberg's office earlier this week.

They said they were told by his office the image would be "covered with a sticker" over the next few days.

"I did not give permission for my photograph to be used in this way so I'm glad they are going to cover it over," said the Scout member, who chose to remain anonymous.

Mr Frydenberg said he has also pulled election ads after a complaint from Guide Dogs Victoria.

The ad featured an endorsement from the CEO of Guide Dogs Victoria, but the charity's chair asked the treasurer to stop distributing them.

Iain Edwards, the chair of Guide Dogs Victoria, said he had no prior knowledge of the ads before they came to light this week, and wanted to maintain that the charity was apolitical.

More than 17.2 million on electoral roll

The Australian Electoral Commission will also conduct the ballot draws at midday on Friday for all lower and upper house seats.

The electoral commissioner, Tom Rogers, confirmed 96.8 per cent of the eligible population will be able to cast their ballot when Australia goes to the polls on 21 May.

More than 17.2 million people are on the electoral roll, an increase of more than 804,000 since the last election in 2019.

Mr Rogers said more than 100,000 people were added to the electoral roll in the last week before the rolls closed.

"Around 80,000 young Australians aged 18-24 jumped online in the week after the election was announced, resulting in 88.1 per cent of that age cohort ready to have their say this May," he said.

With additional reporting by Tom Canetti.