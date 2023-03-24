'Most disgraceful thing': Senator bursts into tears during debate on Nazi symbols

KEY POINTS: A Liberal senator has burst into tears during a debate on Nazi symbols.

The Coalition is seeking a ban on Nazi symbols after last weekend's rally in Melbourne.

Victorian MP Moira Deeming is fighting expulsion from the party.

A Liberal senator has burst into tears in parliament, claiming a Labor counterpart said the "most disgraceful thing" to her during a debate on Nazi symbols.





Liberal senator Sarah Henderson says she has contacted the parliamentary workplace support service over an alleged comment from Labor minister Murray Watt, but declined to reveal what it was.





The incident occurred as the Senate debated a Coalition push to ban Nazi symbols in public, after neo-Nazis performed the Sieg Heil salute on the steps of Victorian parliament on Saturday .





It was revealed this week that Senator Henderson has been personally urging Victorian Liberal leader John Pessutto not to expel MP Moira Deeming , who helped organise a gender rally that she claims was "gatecrashed" by the neo-Nazi group.



Senator Watt said he had simply asked the Liberals why they were not condemning their own senator for supporting a colleague who "recently stood with neo-Nazis".





As the Coalition pushed for urgent action to ban Nazi symbols in public , Senator Henderson burst into tears, apparently prompted by a comment from the Labor benches.





"Senator [Murray] Watt said the most disgraceful thing, and he needs to withdraw it. I am disgusted in you!" she yelled through tears.



Senator Watt withdrew the comment, though it remains unclear exactly what was said. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Senator Henderson continued to shout across the chamber, before her microphone was cut off.





Senator Watt withdrew the comment, saying he had "referred to the text messages that Sarah Henderson [sent]".





Senator Henderson later said Senator Watt had "pointed directly towards me" and uttered "words that I will not repeat, and that no other person should repeat".





"They were abhorrent and offensive ... I do not recall in this chamber or the other chamber, a more distasteful statement. The precise words uttered by Senator Watt will be seared into my memory for a very long time," she said.



Victorian Liberal MP Moira Deeming is fighting her expulsion from the party. Source: AAP / Julian Smith She claimed she had contacted the parliamentary workplace support service, saying "our workplace must be safe in all respects".





Senator Watt said his words were not directed at Senator Henderson, saying the week's events were "challenging for many" and "vulnerable people who have faced persecution merely for being who they are" in particular.





"I asked [the] Liberals why they were not condemning their own senators who are texting [the] Victoria Liberal leader ... to support Moira Deeming, who recently stood with neo-Nazis," he said.





"It was consistent with my view that, as senators, we are all accountable to each other for our actions. I did not intend to upset Senator Henderson, and that's why I withdrew my remarks."



Nazi ban bid

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus this week attacked Coalition leader Peter Dutton for "failing to condemn the display of the Nazi salute on the steps of the Victorian parliament". The Coalition demanded the comment be withdrawn.





The Victorian government will move to outlaw Nazi symbols after Saturday's rally , where roughly 25 members of neo-Nazi group the National Socialist Network repeatedly performed the fascist salute.





The group appeared during a rally held by a controversial UK-based gender activist, though organisers insist they did not approve of the far-right presence.





Liberal frontbencher Michaelia Cash said a federal ban needed to take precedence on Friday, the last sitting day of the week.





"Every Australian should find the actions of that small group of protesters who dared to use the Nazi salute offensive," she told parliament.





"Those who display Nazi symbols or use the Nazi salute are either ignorant of the past or are deliberately promoting evil."



Neo-Nazis clashed with transgender rights supporters outside Parliament House in Melbourne on Saturday. Source: AAP / James Ross Finance Minister Katy Gallagher agreed there was no place in Australia for Nazi ideology.





"But I think we should also acknowledge this is a complex area of law and any move to ban Nazi symbols deserves serious consideration," she said.





"The Australian people deserve better. We should stand together, we should send a strong voice about the events we saw in Victoria.





"This bill needs serious consideration, not a stunt."



