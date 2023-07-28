Asia

Singapore has executed a woman for the first time in 19 years. Here's why

Calls are growing for Singapore to halt executions for drug-related crimes as it hanged a woman for trafficking 31 grams of heroin.

A view of Changi Prison in Singapore

Human rights groups have called for an end to capital punishment, questioning how effective it is in deterring crime. Source: AAP / How Hwee Young

Singapore has conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking, despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes.

Saridewi Djamani, 45, was sentenced to death in 2018 for trafficking nearly 31 grams of diamorphine, or pure heroin, the Central Narcotics Bureau said.

Its statement said the amount was "sufficient to feed the addiction of about 370 abusers for a week".

Singapore's laws mandate the death penalty for anyone convicted of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis and 15g of heroin.

Djamani's execution on Friday came two days after that of a Singaporean man, Mohammed Aziz Hussain, 56, for trafficking around 50g of heroin.

The narcotics bureau said both prisoners were accorded due process, including appeals of their conviction and sentence and petition for presidential clemency.

Human rights groups, international activists and the United Nations have urged Singapore to halt executions for drug offences and say there is increasing evidence it is ineffective as a deterrent.
A hand-drawn sign that says "the death penalty's got to go. No justice, no peace. No more blood on our hands."
Human rights organisations have said there is increasing evidence the death penalty is not an effective deterrent of crime. Source: AFP / Roslan Rahman

Human rights groups call for abolishment

A joint statement from human rights organisations - including Amnesty International, the Capital Punishment Justice Project and the Transformative Justice Collective - has called for an end to the practice.

Kristen Han, a member of the Transformative Justice Collective in Singapore, told
SBS News
there was no evidence the country's "zero tolerance" position on drugs was working.

"We brought in the Misuse of Drugs Act in 1973 to specify harsh punishments for drug offences and then, in 1975 introduced the death penalty for drug offences," Han said.

"So they claim that it works but they've never demonstrated anything that will show that not only is the death penalty effective but it has to be more effective than any other option."
READ MORE

Why Malaysia has ended its mandatory death penalty for serious crimes

Singapore authorities insist capital punishment is important to halting drug demand and supply.

Human rights groups say it has executed 15 people for drug offences since it resumed hangings in March 2022, an average of one a month.
READ MORE

Who was the last person in Australia to receive the death penalty?

In April,
Singaporean man Tangaraju Suppiah was executed
after being convicted of conspiracy to smuggle 1kg of cannabis

The United Nations Human Rights Office had called on the country to "urgently reconsider" Suppiah's execution, with British tycoon Richard Branson also urging for it to be halted.

Anti-death penalty activists said the last woman known to have been hanged in Singapore was 36-year-old hairdresser Yen May Woen, also for drug trafficking, in 2004.

Capital punishment on the rise

Amnesty International, in a report released earlier this year, said there had been 883 known executions in 2022, across 20 countries.

According to the report, that's a 53 per cent increase from 2021, and is the highest figure since 2017.
Share
3 min read
Published 28 July 2023 7:01pm
Source: AAP, SBS
Tags
World

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A composite image of the back of a woman in a coat and a bed

This student is sharing a bed with a stranger because she can't afford the rent

Australia

A woman with glasses and a pink blazer

Alisha has lived in Australia for 20 years. Now she can finally apply for citizenship

Australia

A man wearing a suit and tie.

Turn them down: King Charles' order, as soaring inflation hits royal finances

World

A sitting on his bed with his hands on his stomach.

What to know about the gastro superbug that has one state on alert

Health

South Korea-Film Barbie Press Conference

Why a map led this country to ban the new Barbie movie

World

Stephanie Webster wears a green long sleever top and silver necklace while she smiles at the camera.

Stephanie was told she had less than five months to live. Here's what she did next

Health

A man at a desk with a computer and laptop screen. Only his arms are visible.

Your tax return will look a little different this year. Here's what you need to know

Australia

A photo of a young teenage boy.

Norman vanished when he was 16. His family wants to know why

Indigenous