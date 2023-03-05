Australia

'So proud': More than 50,000 people march across Sydney Harbour Bridge for LGBTIQ+ equality

Sunday morning's Pride March marked the final day of the WorldPride festival, which will wrap up in the evening with a concert at Sydney's Domain.

Thousands of people marching across Sydney Harbour Birdge

Traffic across the bridge was shut in both directions for several hours. Source: AAP / Steven Saphore

Key Points
  • Thousands of people marched across Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sunday morning as part of WorldPride.
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was among those to take part in the Pride March.
  • The 17-day event will wrap up on Sunday evening with a concert at the Domain.
More than 50,000 brightly-dressed people marched across the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sunday morning in support of pride and recognition of the long fight for equality for the LGBTIQ+ community.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese helped lead the march alongside a number of '78ers', the term given to those people who took part in Sydney's first
Mardi Gras
as an act of protest close to 50 years ago.

Spirits were high and the weather was clear for the event which helped draws to a close
WorldPride 2023
festival.
A drag queen dressed in rainbow-coloured clothes blows a kiss while walking across the Sydney Harbour Bridge
People from all parts of the LGBTIQ+ community took part in the march, as well as allies. Source: Getty / Brendon Thorne
Mr Albanese said it was an honour to acknowledge those who had fought to advance human rights.

"It was incredible to walk across Sydney Harbour Bridge with WorldPride this morning, supporting human rights campaigners from Australia and across the world," he said.

"No matter who you are, who you love or where you live – you should be valued, equal, and celebrated."
Traffic across the bridge was shut in both directions for several hours as participants crossed from north to south to finishing points in the Domain and Hyde Park.

Drivers were advised to avoid the Harbour Tunnel until midday, which remained open but with the expectation of delays.

The 17-day
WorldPride festival
will wrap up on Sunday evening with a concert at the Domain.
Two men in rainbow-coloured tops and hats pose with the Sydney Harbour Bridge in the background
Sydney made history this year by becoming the first city in the Southern Hemisphere to host WorldPride. Source: Getty / David Gray
Oxford Street remains closed between Flinders Street and Liverpool Street in Darlinghurst until 4:30am on Monday morning for the Sydney WorldPride street party.

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore and Independent NSW MP Alex Greenwich were among those who marched across the bridge, having thrown their support behind the festival.

"What a memorable few weeks it has been in Sydney: I'm so proud of our city for showing the world how truly global, diverse, and welcoming we are!" Ms Moore said.
Share
2 min read
Published 5 March 2023 at 11:10am
Source: AAP
Tags
Sydney

Recommended for you

A man stands with his arms folded

Ronnie came to Australia for a better life. Now he has an incurable disease

Illness

A graphic of a passport, computer and plane on a blue background.

Planning a trip to Europe next year? Rules on travelling are changing

Australia

A bay with a large hill in the background

This is the world's first zero-waste island. Could Australia be next?

World

Hands wearing gloves holding on to a needle inserted into a vial

Australians are now eligible for another COVID booster but this is why it might be better to wait

Australia

President Putin and President Xi Jinping standing next to one another

‘No conditions for peace’: Russia reacts to China’s 12-point plan to end war

World

Turkish Flag on back of boat and Mosque on hillside just above.

Turkey or Türkiye? Why the country changed its official name

World

A man wearing army clothing standing outside in the snow

Rejected by the Australian Army, Caleb found himself fighting in Ukraine’s foreign legion

World

People in front of Parliament House in Canberra.

Thousands of refugees on temporary visas will be allowed to stay after Labor fulfils key election promise

Immigration