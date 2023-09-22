Voice No campaigners distance themselves from rallies organised by pro-Putin activist

Key Points Anti-Voice demonstrations are due to take place across the country on Saturday.

They are being led by Simeon Boikov, an online commentator who posts anti-vaccine and pro-Vladimir Putin content.

The official No campaign has distanced itself from Boikov.

Anti-voice campaigners have gathered in major cities as the prime minister looks to shore up support for the referendum on constitutional recognition of Indigenous Australians.





Nationwide demonstrations took place on Saturday purportedly organised by Simeon Boikov , an online commentator who posts anti-vaccine and pro- Vladimir Putin content.





The official No campaign has distanced itself from Boikov, with federal opposition leader Peter Dutton urging people opposed to the referendum not to attend the rallies.



Pro-Russia commentator Simeon Boikov (right) is involved in rallies against the Voice to Parliament referendum. Source: AAP / Steven Saphore "Anybody who's pro-Putin has significant issues and they should seek help for those issues," Dutton said.





"I would encourage people to go to peaceful, lawful rallies, conducted by No campaigners and listen to the very serious concerns and hesitations that those people have."







More than 500 people gathered in Sydney's Hyde Park for a rally led primarily by Liberal Democrat politicians and Indigenous activists.





The event was passionate but mostly peaceful and included views ranging from COVID-19 conspiracies to religious freedom.



People taking part in a rally against the Voice in Brisbane. Source: AAP / Jono Searle Liberal Democrat NSW MP John Ruddick told the crowd an Indigenous voice to parliament would create a "two-class structure" in Australia.





"(Labor) thought it was a good idea to have another referendum about a racial issue which has divided the country and that is not a good thing," Mr Ruddick said.





"We believe people should be judged by the content of their character and not the colour of their skin."





Budjiti elder and environmental activist Bruce Shillingsworth called the event a "freedom rally".





"We have a common enemy here. That common enemy is out to destroy your life and they're out to destroy mother earth," he told the crowd.



Peter Dutton encouraged people to go to "peaceful, lawful rallies" conducted by No campaigners. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch In a speech to the Victorian Liberals' state council meeting in Melbourne on Saturday, Dutton said growing support in the polls for the No case was being driven by strong campaigning led by Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and Warren Mundine.





"The prime minister has deliberately starved (voters) of the information they need to make an informed judgment," he told the conference.





"They can win the hearts but they're not winning the minds of Australians, because Australians aren't stupid."



Speaking during a visit to Sydney's West Ryde Marketplace with Yes23 supporters on Saturday, Albanese highlighted singer Kamahl's change of heart which led to him supporting the Voice to Parliament.





The 88-year-old said his earlier support for the No case had been uninformed and he had changed his view after talking with Aboriginal lawyer and Voice to Parliament supporter Eddie Synot.





"We have a new term that we've coined today - 'Kamahlmentum'," Albanese quipped, describing the change of heart as courageous.





The prime minister said it was clear while enough money had been spent on Indigenous affairs, it had not flowed through to where it was needed.





"With a Voice comes responsibility. You'll get greater efficiency ... you'll get better value when you consult people who are directly affected," he told reporters.



Remote voting starts on Monday with 61 sites set up across the country, eventually covering 750 locations in the lead-up to the poll.





More than 17.67 million people have enrolled to vote in the referendum, ensuring 97.7 per cent of eligible Australians will have their say.





