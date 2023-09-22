Australia

Voice No campaigners distance themselves from rallies organised by pro-Putin activist

Protests in Sydney against the Voice to Parliament also covered COVID-19 and religious freedom.

A large crowd of people holding placards and Australian flags

Morgan Jonas, president of Freedom Party of Victoria addressing the crowd at a Melbourne No rally. Source: SBS News

Key Points
  • Anti-Voice demonstrations are due to take place across the country on Saturday.
  • They are being led by Simeon Boikov, an online commentator who posts anti-vaccine and pro-Vladimir Putin content. 
  • The official No campaign has distanced itself from Boikov.
Anti-voice campaigners have gathered in major cities as the prime minister looks to shore up support for the referendum on constitutional recognition of Indigenous Australians.

Nationwide demonstrations took place on Saturday purportedly organised by
Simeon Boikov
, an online commentator who posts anti-vaccine and pro-
Vladimir Putin
content.

The official No campaign has distanced itself from Boikov, with federal opposition leader Peter Dutton urging people opposed to the referendum not to attend the rallies.
Two people shake hands as others walk behind at a rally.
Pro-Russia commentator Simeon Boikov (right) is involved in rallies against the Voice to Parliament referendum. Source: AAP / Steven Saphore
"Anybody who's pro-Putin has significant issues and they should seek help for those issues," Dutton said.

"I would encourage people to go to peaceful, lawful rallies, conducted by No campaigners and listen to the very serious concerns and hesitations that those people have."


More than 500 people gathered in Sydney's Hyde Park for a rally led primarily by Liberal Democrat politicians and Indigenous activists.

The event was passionate but mostly peaceful and included views ranging from COVID-19 conspiracies to religious freedom.
Four people standing in front of a building with their backs turned. One has a shirt that says Vote no to the Voice
People taking part in a rally against the Voice in Brisbane. Source: AAP / Jono Searle
Liberal Democrat NSW MP John Ruddick told the crowd an Indigenous voice to parliament would create a "two-class structure" in Australia.

"(Labor) thought it was a good idea to have another referendum about a racial issue which has divided the country and that is not a good thing," Mr Ruddick said.

"We believe people should be judged by the content of their character and not the colour of their skin."

Budjiti elder and environmental activist Bruce Shillingsworth called the event a "freedom rally".

"We have a common enemy here. That common enemy is out to destroy your life and they're out to destroy mother earth," he told the crowd.
Peter Dutton reacts during a parliamentary session.
Peter Dutton encouraged people to go to "peaceful, lawful rallies" conducted by No campaigners. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch
In a speech to the Victorian Liberals' state council meeting in Melbourne on Saturday, Dutton said growing support in the polls for the No case was being driven by strong campaigning led by Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and Warren Mundine.

"The prime minister has deliberately starved (voters) of the information they need to make an informed judgment," he told the conference.

"They can win the hearts but they're not winning the minds of Australians, because Australians aren't stupid."
READ MORE

'Australia it's time': MC Hammer weighs in on the Voice to Parliament

Speaking during a visit to Sydney's West Ryde Marketplace with Yes23 supporters on Saturday, Albanese highlighted singer Kamahl's change of heart which led to him supporting the Voice to Parliament.

The 88-year-old said his earlier support for the No case had been uninformed and he had changed his view after talking with Aboriginal lawyer and Voice to Parliament supporter Eddie Synot.

"We have a new term that we've coined today - 'Kamahlmentum'," Albanese quipped, describing the change of heart as courageous.

The prime minister said it was clear while enough money had been spent on Indigenous affairs, it had not flowed through to where it was needed.

"With a Voice comes responsibility. You'll get greater efficiency ... you'll get better value when you consult people who are directly affected," he told reporters.
READ MORE

AEC battles threats to staff, 'bonkers' Voice vote conspiracies on social media

Remote voting starts on Monday with 61 sites set up across the country, eventually covering 750 locations in the lead-up to the poll.

More than 17.67 million people have enrolled to vote in the referendum, ensuring 97.7 per cent of eligible Australians will have their say.

Stay informed on the 2023 Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum from across the SBS Network, including First Nations perspectives through NITV.

Visit the 
SBS Voice Referendum portal
 to access articles, videos and podcasts in over 60 languages, or stream the latest news and analysis, docos and entertainment for free, at the 
Voice Referendum hub on SBS On Demand
.
Share
4 min read
Published 23 September 2023 8:31am
Updated 3h ago 12:59pm
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Ange Lati in a black T-shirt standing in a room of a house.

Ange is just 19 and struggling to live with an 'older person's' illness

Australia

An F-35 fighter jet.

Mystery solved: Debris found after stealth jet went missing and pilot ejected

World

A split image. On the left is people seated on the sand at a beach. On the right is a firefighter standing in front of a parked vehicle as a bushfire rages behind him.

Double whammy: What El Niño and a positive IOD will mean for spring and summer in Australia

Environment

Australians queue outside a Centrelink office.

Here are the Centrelink payments getting a boost from today, and by how much

Australia

Stacey Chater and her son Brayden together by a pool.

Brayden died suddenly at 23. His mum had no idea a vaccine could have saved his life

Australia

People walking through the arrivals and departures hall of an airport. Some are wheeling suitcases.

The cheapest, and most expensive, days to book your flights

Life

A photo illustration of Google Maps logo displayed on a smartphone and in the background.

Google Maps allegedly led a man to his death. Now his family is suing the tech giant

World

Delegates seated in a semi-circle facing a speaker in the Sámi Parliament building.

Could these Nordic parliaments give a glimpse of what to expect from the Voice?

World