'Stern warning': China begins military drills after Taiwan-US meeting

China has begun three days of military exercises around Taiwan to express anger at Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with the speaker of the US House of Representatives, as the island's defence ministry says it would respond calmly.





The drills announced on Saturday, the day after Tsai returned from the United States, had been widely expected after China condemned the meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.





China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan's government strongly objects to China's claims.



Beijing's announcement also came just hours after China hosted a visit by senior European leaders.





The People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command said it had started the combat readiness patrols and "Joint Sword" exercises around Taiwan, having said earlier it would be holding them in the Taiwan Strait and to the north, south and east of Taiwan "as planned".





"These operations serve as a stern warning against the collusion between separatist forces seeking Taiwan independence and external forces and against their provocative activities," said PLA spokesman Shi Yin in a statement.





"The operations are necessary for safeguarding China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity."





Taiwan's Defence Ministry said it was monitoring the situation, maintaining a high degree of vigilance and would respond appropriately to defend the island's security.



China was using Tsai's US visit "as an excuse to carry out military exercises, which has seriously damaged regional peace, stability and security", the ministry said in a statement.





"The military will respond with a calm, rational and serious attitude, and will stand guard and monitor in accordance with the principles of 'not escalating nor disputes' to defend national sovereignty and national security."





The ministry said earlier on Saturday that in the previous 24 hours it had spotted four Chinese aircraft in Taiwan's air defence zone, not an unusual number.



China compromise on Taiwan 'wishful thinking'

Reuters reporters in a seaside area near Fuzhou, which sits opposite the Taiwan-controlled Matsu islands, saw a Chinese warship firing shells onto a drill area on China's coast, part of drills announced by China late on Friday.





Tsai will meet visiting a US delegation, led by Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, later on Saturday.



The People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party, said in a commentary on Saturday that the government has "a strong ability to thwart any form of Taiwan independence secession".





Tsai has repeatedly offered talks with China but has been rebuffed as the government views her as a separatist. She says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.





China had threatened unspecified retaliation if the meeting with McCarthy - second in line to succeed the US president, after the vice president - were to take place. Beijing staged war games around Taiwan, including live-fire missile launches, in August after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.



However, unlike in August, China has yet to announce whether it will also stage missile drills. In the previous instance, China published a map at the time it announced the drills, showing which maritime areas near Taiwan it would be firing into.





China's announcement came hours after French President Emmanuel Macron left China, where he met President Xi Jinping and other senior leaders. Macron urged Beijing to talk sense to Russia over the war in Ukraine.





European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen, also in China this week to meet Xi, said stability in the Taiwan Strait was of paramount importance.



