Suspended Victorian MP Moira Deeming has nine months to 'show she's a team player'

Key Points Victorian Liberal MP Moira Deeming initially faced a vote to expel her from the party, but she was instead suspended.

The move came after Ms Deeming attended an anti-trans rights rally that was crashed by neo-Nazis.

Ms Deeming has previously said she had done nothing wrong and her colleagues were unjustly condemning her.

A Victorian MP who attended an anti-trans rights rally crashed by neo-Nazis has nine months to prove she should be welcomed back to the Victorian Liberal parliamentary party.





Moira Deeming initially faced expulsion, a move triggered by Opposition Leader John Pesutto after she spoke at an anti-trans rights event outside Victorian parliament on 18 March .





But she was instead suspended for nine months following an emotional two-hour meeting on Monday.





Mr Pesutto said he put forward the suspension proposal after Ms Deeming condemned Nazism and bigotry against the LGBTIQ+ community.





Ms Deeming made those concessions in a signed memorandum to Mr Pesutto at 6.30am on Monday before the 10am meeting.





"She's suspended from the party room and what she's accepted is that our discussions around this must always be respectful, and inclusive, even if people disagree," he said.



Ms Deeming will lose her position as party whip in the Legislative Council, a role that ensures members are in the chamber for votes.





The upper house MP had a lot to prove before she could return to the party room, Mr Pesutto said.





"She has to show her colleagues that she's going to be a team player in the future," he said.





Ms Deeming walked into the meeting at state parliament flanked by colleagues Renee Heath, Ryan Smith, Bev McArthur, Richard Riordan and Joe McCracken.





"Regardless of what happens here today, I have one message: I do not believe for one second that Moira is a Nazi or a Nazi sympathiser, or has any association with Nazis," fellow Legislative Council MP Nick McGowan told journalists before the meeting.





Ms Deeming left the vote without speaking to media, although she previously said she had done nothing wrong and her colleagues were unjustly condemning her.





The Melbourne rally that led to Monday's meeting was organised by British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull and attended by neo-Nazis who repeatedly performed the Nazi salute.





It sparked community outrage and a commitment from the Victorian government to fast-track a ban on the gesture.



Police released pepper spray on protesters gathered for a transgender rights rally, involving opposing neo-Nazi protesters, outside Parliament House in Melbourne on 18 March, 2023. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE Mr Pesutto accused Ms Deeming of bringing discredit to the party over her association with rally figures with alleged links to extremists and failing to leave the event when neo-Nazis showed up.





But the Opposition leader on Monday said Ms Deeming had condemned the anti-trans activist and neo-Nazis, albeit later than he would have liked.





He maintained his party was stronger because of the vote and he was confident he would remain leader.





"Today's a turning point for us," Mr Pesutto said.





"Everyone now knows what, under my leadership, is required in terms of embracing all Victorians."



