Sydney man to face court over alleged threats against Stan Grant

NSW Police have charged a Sydney man over alleged threats towards Wiradjuri journalist Stan Grant.





The 41-year-old was arrested at an address in Fairfield Heights in Sydney's west on Wednesday.





It came after police received a report about alleged online harassment towards Grant, 59, earlier this week.





The man has been charged with using a carriage service to threaten serious harm and to menace/harass/offend.





He was granted bail and will face court again later in the month.



Grant on Monday signed off from hosting the ABC's current affairs discussion program, Q+A , "for a while" — a decision that came in the wake of the torrent of racist abuse directed at him and his family over his commentary during the ABC's coverage of King Charles' coronation.





Grant was a guest during one segment of the coverage — which ran for eight hours — and said the crown represented the invasion and theft of Aboriginal land.





The one-hour segment in which he participated sparked 1,832 complaints from the public, triggering an investigation by the ABC's independent ombudsman.





On Thursday, it cleared the broadcaster of breaching editorial standards during the broadcaster's coverage.





Hundreds of those complaints consisted of racist attacks, the ABC's managing director David Anderson told a senate estimates hearing on Wednesday.





At the end of Q+A on Monday, Grant said: "To those who have abused me and my family, I would just say: If your aim was to hurt me, well, you've succeeded.





"I'm sorry that I must have given you so much cause to hate me so much, to target me and my family, to make threats against me."



Stan Grant. Source: Getty / ANDREW GUO/PR IMAGE The complaints to the ABC contended that the coronation coverage was "unbalanced, biased, disrespectful, inappropriate, offensive, anti-monarchist and poorly timed", the ombusman's report said.





But no specific facts were disputed and the complaints focused on a perceived lack of alternative views.





"It is distorting to see the approximately 40-plus minutes in isolation from the coverage as a whole," ABC News said in response to the ombudsman's investigation.





"While the program canvassed difficult topics it was at all times conducted respectfully ... there were no errors of accuracy."





Ombudsman Fiona Cameron found the discussion was newsworthy and legitimate in the context of the ABC's broader coronation coverage and the broadcast did not breach the corporation's editorial standards.





But she found there were clearly instances where the footage being presented of events in London did not relate to the critical nature of the panel discussion in Australia.





That was "jarring and distracting" for some of the audience, she found.



