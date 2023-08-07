The Matildas advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup after beating Denmark

The Matildas have moved on to the next stage of their FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a clinical 2-0 win over Denmark in front of 75,700 fans at Stadium Australia in Sydney.





Goals from Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso propelled Australia against the world number 13 Denmark who put up formidable resistance, especially in the first half.





The win means the Matildas will play the winner of France vs Morocco on 12 August at Lang Park in Brisbane.



How the game unfolded

Denmark started the match with some early pressure as Katrine Veje drilled a low shot from outside the box straight at Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.





Lars Sondergaard's side had more chances at the start of the game but the attempts from Pernille Harder and Amalie Vansgaard went straight into Arnold's gloves.



Australia struggled to get into the matchup but turned the momentum in their favour with a quick counterattack.





Mary Fowler's pass over the top of the defence found Foord on the left, who moved inside before shooting through the legs of Danish goalkeeper Lene Christensen to give Australia the lead in the 29th minute.



Australia dominated the game since the start of the second half with Kyra Cooney-Cross and Fowler creating a goal-scoring opportunity.





In the 70th minute, Fowler's shot was blocked but the ball spun to Emily van Egmond who found Raso, who blasted her shot past Christensen from close range.



Sam Kerr finally gets to play

Australia’s superstar captain Sam Kerr did not play in the group stage at all after suffering a calf injury two days before the team's opening match of the tournament against the Republic of Ireland.





She has been limited in training leading up to the match but did some work on an exercise bike.





On Monday night, Kerr warmed up for a large chunk of the second half, to the crowd's delight.



Sam Kerr of Australia chases down the ball. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins When she entered the fray with 10 minutes of regular time remaining, the skipper sent the crowd into raptures.





She had them on their feet when she burst forward and shot off target in the 87th minute, in an exciting sign of things yet to come.





There was a heart-in-mouth moment late when Kerr went down, but she recovered and played out the game.



Post-match reactions

Kerr said tonight there was a chance that she wouldn’t play if Australia was cruising through the game.





"Me coming on, personally, it was a big relief after a big three weeks.



"Believe it or not we actually have a plan. The plan was just to warm up. Once we scored it was kind of like a bit of a breather. Take it slow. When I was ready to come on the coaches called me. I was ready. It was a long warm-up. It was good in the end.





"The girls smashed it. They’ve done unbelievable this week. To put in that performance after a big game is amazing."



Katrine Veje of Denmark (centre) reacts after being defeated by the Matildas. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson hailed the "mature" team performance and was excited to have Kerr back.





"We were under a lot of pressure in that first half. Denmark came out with a new shape, 4-4-2, pressed us high, but we didn't get rattled.





"This team is very mature in playing tournament football and they found a way to win. I'm really happy we got Sam back on the pitch - for her and the team."



This is only the second time in six attempts that Australia has progressed from a FIFA Women's World Cup knockout stage, having previously eliminated Brazil at the Last 16 stage in 2015.





For Denmark, it's their third loss in as many knockout-stage matches at the FIFA Women's World Cup. They also lost against Germany in 1991 and Norway in 1995.



Australia, ranked 10th in the world, topped the table of Group A to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament after trouncing Olympic champions Canada 4-0 in their last group match.



