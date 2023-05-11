The purr-fect job: This Sydney family is hiring a full-time nanny for their cat

Key Points One Sydney family is looking for a full-time, live-in nanny for their cat.

The role is only open to people with experience, according to the job ad.

Responsibilities include "multiple outings daily" and "enrichment activities".

It seems the cost-of-living crisis hasn't touched every Australian household. One family in Sydney's eastern suburbs is on the hunt for a nanny, but not for their children or even their dog.





It's for their one cat.





But only those with experience need apply, cautions the job ad, which was posted on SEEK.





"Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to look after 1 pet full time and only focus on the care and love of one cat," the post starts.





"This is a private role based within the Eastern Suburbs area working for a busy family as a Pet Nanny/Carer. This position will require someone who is available to live-in full-time and stay home to look after the most beloved, gorgeous cat in Australia."



The duties and responsibilities include feeding, playing, cleaning the food and litter areas, health checks and "providing love and attention".





But in case interested parties imagine some golden time to catch up on the books they've been planning to read, or the shows they've had their eye on, the care also involves "multiple garden and yard outings daily" as well as "enrichment activities and mental stimulation".



The ad specifies the person must have experience caring for cats, either professionally or as a pet owner, a "deep understanding" of cats' needs, a professional demeanour, excellent communication skills, plus a valid Working With Children Check, first aid certificate and police clearance, or a willingness to obtain them.





The successful applicant must also be willing to work during weekends and holidays.





In exchange, they will be provided with their own room and "all facilities within a wonderful and beautiful house" and a salary, which is based on experience and qualifications.



