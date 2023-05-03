There's a crime wave in this town. Armani says these voices need to be heard

Youth crime. Drugs. Alcohol. Alice Springs has spent a lot of time in the national spotlight this year, and politicians have headed to the Northern Territory to address the issues.





In February, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised $250 million in funding for initiatives aimed at improving employment, youth engagement, health and the rates of domestic violence in the area.





Last month opposition leader Peter Dutton also visited Alice Springs and said violence and crime in the town was still at crisis point, and repeated unsubstantiated claims about sexual abuse issues .





Alice Springs woman Armani Francois believes the solution could be found in speaking to young people. The Central Eastern Arrernte and Torres Strait Islander woman says people in the town are being misunderstood.



According to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data, Alice Springs has a population of nearly 26,000. The 18-year-old said there can be a lack of understanding on the complexity of First Nations issues in parts of her community – including the social and emotional well-being of Aboriginal children.





“It's kind of like confusion, they [some of the community] are not understanding why their behaviour is the way it is,” she told SBS News.





“Intergenerational trauma; that’s one of the biggest reasons, as well as loss of language, loss of identity, loss of so many things and that creates a whole new topic of 'loss of purpose'.”



Ms Francois said as a young darker skinned Indigenous woman she can be stereotyped in Alice Springs.





“You’re walking in town, and you see someone clench their bag…or they stare and think 'she’s probably aggressive', and it hurts your heart,” she said.





“But those stereotypes can inflict behaviour as well.”



You’re walking in town, and you see someone clench their bag…or they stare and think ‘she’s probably aggressive’, and it hurts your heart. Armani Francois

Ms Francois is a young ambassador in her community and has been advocating on issues such as youth crime through the 2023 NT Youth Round Table. It's made up of 18 young people aged from 15-25 and acts as an independent advisory group to the Minister for Youth and the NT Government.



READ MORE Ken Wyatt believes Peter Dutton will back down over Voice conscience vote

In previous years the NT Youth Round Table has been involved in consultations with community, government and other organisations on matters like Health Improvement and working with the Department of Health.





She said hearing from young people is important to create action, and would like to see more support for First Nations youth in her area.





"I'm kind of like everyone's big sister... they [some community members] can talk to me and I can speak about it," Ms Francois said.





"It's important to have strong representatives...because if you don't then all of the issues your loved ones are facing aren't going to be voiced."



Re-establishing youth parliament in the Northern Territory

YMCA (The Y) NT youth leadership and governance manager, Kergen Angel wants more diverse young people’s voices to be heard as well as tackle the “negative representation” of youth across Australia.





Each year, the Y facilitates the Youth Parliament program across Australia involving around 600 people.





However, the NT is the only jurisdiction that does not have a parliament dedicated for youth to propose policies on solutions that matter to them.



The Northern Territory Youth Parliament stopped in 2016 because of funding issues. Mr Angel told SBS News that the NT youth parliament start again in September after it stopped in 2016 because of a lack of funding.





“I think that young people deserve to be represented in decision-making bodies that make decisions about them, and historically for them, and young people still across Australia and the Northern Territory, are not represented in our political makeup,” he said.





The NT youth parliament is aimed at young people aged 16-25, with apolitical teams organised through schools or independently.



These teams create bills to debate in parliament between other young people, and if the bill passes, it will be given to the NT's legislative assembly for government consideration.





Nearly 70 bills passed in youth parliaments across Australia have gone on to become legislation in different states and territories.





This includes letting people access the morning-after pill (emergency contraception) over the counter in Victoria.



Kergen Angel is helping to re-establish the Northern Territory Youth Parliament. Source: Supplied Mr Angel said young people from the NT tended to have negative coverage in the media and the public does not get to hear directly from youth enough.





“NT young people are often used between political parties as ways to get policy points,” Mr Angel said.





“Young people are often stigmatised in the NT, and there’s a lot of dogmatic connections in media between young people and crime."



From dropping out of high school to becoming a lawyer

When North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency lawyer Mark Munnich was a teenager growing up in Darwin he dropped out of high school, but still had the drive to want to make an impact.





The Yawuru and Gunggandji man joined the NT youth parliament in 2013, and in 2016 was the NT delegate for the Commonwealth Youth Parliament which took him to Canada.





He said his experiences helped him build his confidence to be where is today.



Mark Munnich (left) was part of the Northern Territory Youth Parliament in 2013. Source: Supplied Mr Munnich would like to have more young people in the NT to build their confidence and understand their capabilities.





“After I finished youth parliament, I started studying law so I could work in the justice system particularly when law directly impacts First Nations people and that was my passion,” he said.





“I want to try and instil in other young people now that you can do this, and you’ve got the competence.”





Mr Munnich hopes there is consistency of support with initiatives like youth parliament, and it is not just “ad hoc”.





“The ability to bring young people from all parts of the territory is just gold… But I just hope that it’s something stable and continues,” he said.





There are also current members of the NT Legislative Assembly who were part of NT youth parliament including Selena Uibo, Chansey Paech and Lauren Moss.



READ MORE Alcohol bans to be reinstated in central Australia's Indigenous communities and town camps

NT ‘behind' the rest of Australia in not having a peak representative body

NT Council of Social Services Youth Voice’s project officer, Stephanie Burgess, said the NT was “behind other states and territories”, and young people’s voices need to be heard more.





She said the NT was the only jurisdiction that did not have a youth peak body and is working to build one in the next four years.



Stephanie Burgess says it is important to hear from a diverse range of young people from the NT when making policy decisions. Source: Supplied / Stephanie Burgess A youth peak body, such as the Youth Affairs Council of South Australia, is separate to youth parliament. It's typically an organisation that advocates for young people and the youth sector.





“Young people in the NT don’t feel like they are actually being listened and have an avenue to talk to decision-makers and policymakers,” Ms Burgess said.





“We aim to elevate voices of marginalised youth as we’re not hearing enough from young migrants, Indigenous young people, and also young people with disabilities and those from the LGBTQIA+ community,” she said.





“So reinstating the youth voice to parliament would be a fantastic step in the right direction.”





Ms Francois said she is excited about the decisions young people will be able to make in NT youth parliament.





“We need to listen not only with our ears but with our hearts and show compassion as a nation and hopefully we can walk together."



READ MORE Linda Burney says a Voice to Parliament could have helped Alice Springs as new alcohol curbs announced

How young is our federal parliament, and does it reflect our population?

There are only two members in the 47th federal parliament who are aged under 30.





WA Labor Senator Fatima Payman, 27, is the youngest member of federal parliament.





WA Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John, 28, is the second youngest.



But this is the only representation of the millions of young people in Australia when making political decisions.



