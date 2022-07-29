Australia

'Love is love': Cronulla star Toby Rudolf backs NRL pride round amid Manly jersey controversy

Cronulla Sharks star Toby Rudolf has opened up on his own sexuality and thrown his support behind an NRL pride round in the wake of Manly’s rainbow jersey controversy.

A male rugby player mid-match.

Toby Rudolf at an NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Cronulla Sharks at Sydney Cricket Ground in April 2021. Credit: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Cronulla Sharks star Toby Rudolf has backed the introduction of a pride round for the National Rugby League (NRL) amid
this week's controversy surrounding the Manly jersey.


Rudolf also spoke about his own sexuality in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, saying while he identified as heterosexual, "love is love, and I love to share it with everyone".

“I haven’t got caught up in the Manly situation,” he said on Friday.

“What I will say is I was raised by quite a few gay and lesbian community members. My uncle is gay and my godmother is gay, and there’s so much love in that community.”

How Manly’s pride jersey saga took a toll on Pasifika and LGBTIQ+ community groups
The "Everyone in League" jersey was launched on Monday ahead of the Women in League round, featuring rainbow stripes generally known as a symbol of LGBTIQ+ pride.

Coach Des Hasler fronted the media on Tuesday, apologising "sincerely" for the "confusion, discomfort and pain" to his playing group, the LGBTIQ+ community and the wider rugby league. He conceded that failing to consult with the team or coaching staff about the jersey was an oversight from management.

The drama has prompted Australian Rugby League Commission chair Peter V'Landys to keep open the option for a pride round to be launched as soon as next year.

“Absolutely. We are the greatest game for all, not just for a select few, for all,” he said, when asked about it on Tuesday.

“If we recognise those people absolutely, I have no problem for that.

“We are very proud that we are a game for everybody … It is important that every man and woman can go to a game and they feel as included as everyone else.”
Rudolf said he fully supported such a move and thought it would be a popular step forward.

Speaking about his own experience, he said sexuality is "fluid".

"I’ve been out and kissed many gay men, kissed many straight women and kissed many gay women,” he said.

“I’m not a one-stop shop. Love is love, and I love to share it with everyone."
NRL MANLY PRIDE JERSEY
Players (L-R) Sean Keppie, Kieran Foran and Reuben Garrick wearing the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles pride jersey. Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE
The Manly drama has led to huge disappointment from Pasifika communities, some of which have been perceived as homophobic for their religious values. Likewise, the LGBTIQ+ community have expressed heartbreak at the player boycott, who feel unaccepted in the league.

Six of the seven players who made the decision to boycott the pride jersey hail from the Pacific Islands, a region that has strong ties to religion and culture.

Samoan pastor Mafi Mata'afa
previously told SBS News
that these players have been unfairly condemned as being homophobic but their complex religious and cultural connection wasn't considered before the jersey was launched.

Trans Samoan woman and co-secretary of the International Lesbian Gay Association (ILGA) World, Tuisina Ymania Brown said the controversy around the jersey has "totally tarnished" the significance of LGBTIQ+ inclusivity.

She said there was a "total lack of leadership" in the management that led to disastrous consequences for both the Pasifika and LGBTIQ+ communities she is a strong part of.

"It should never have come to this," Ms Brown
told SBS News on Thursday.


While the option for a pride round is on the table,
the Manly jersey saga has raised questions about whether it will be possible
.
4 min read
Published 29 July 2022 at 7:56pm
By Emma Brancatisano
Source: SBS News

