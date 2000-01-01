SBS
Energy
04:24
Standards have protected Australia for 100 years - but how are they made?
Australia
Why Greta Thunberg is backing nuclear over coal amid a growing energy crisis
World
Why more electric vehicles on Australian roads could bring risks
Australia
Nika Shakarami burnt headscarf in Iran protest before body found in custody, video shows
World
Petrol prices expected to rise after OPEC nations agree to major cut in oil output
World
04:05
OPEC+ agrees oil production cut
World
Taliban to buy Russian petroleum products, wheat in first economic deal since takeover
World
Why Australia's biggest carbon emitter AGL is accelerating its exit from coal
Environment
Ukraine defiant as Europe investigates 'attacks' on Russian gas pipelines
World
North Korea fires ballistic missile: South Korea
World
Vanuatu pushes for fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty, urges Australia to join
World
From cold showers to pedal-powered cinemas: How the energy crisis is impacting everyday life in Europe
World
