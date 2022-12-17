Kava: the Pasifika psychoactive brew that's becoming more popular in Australia

Key Points The uptake of the kava brew in Australia is growing.

The beverage has long been consumed ceremonially across the Pacific islands.

Australia's Alcohol and Drug Foundation says the consumption of kava carries some risks.

It's a Sunday afternoon in Canberra and Faonetapu Takiari is setting up a kava circle in a local community club. He places a large tanoa, a wooden bowl in which the kava will be prepared, in the centre of a gathering of people.





Takiari's Kava Lounge is one of the first of its kind in Australia and is part of a growing trend of introducing kava into social and cultural settings.





"I always grew up with kava around family, and in Tongan culture - it’s always present," Takiari tells SBS Dateline.





"Kava is a real integral part of Pasifika culture."



He said the inception of the kava lounge at The RUC Turner bowls club stemmed from years of advocacy work.





"We just wanted to present a face for what kava can be used for. And not only for our people, but it's [also] showing a positive image to the rest of the community."



Faonetapu Takiari runs a kava lounge in Canberra. Kava is made from the root of the Piper methysticum plant , which is part of the pepper family and is widely cultivated in the Pacific Islands. It is ground up and mixed with water to make a tea-like brew.





"I think it tastes earthy, it's an acquired taste … others have referred to it as muddy water," Takiari said.





"It's a bit peppery, and it might numb your tongue or your mouth."





When consumed it has a sedative effect.



Former deputy prime minister Michael McCormack was hospitalised and left feeling "cross-eyed" during a diplomatic tour of Micronesia earlier this week, after sculling an entire bowl of sakau - a traditional Micronesian kava.





He said he thought it was similar to the South Pacific kava which he had gulped five cups of in Vanuatu a day prior, as was customary.





Sakau is a more potent type of kava and is meant to be sipped.



"Common misconceptions around kava are that it's alcohol, that it's a narcotic, that it's a hallucinogen , that it's like LSD. But it's nowhere near any of those (drugs)," Takiari said.





"When you ingest it, your whole body is relaxed.





"If you have too much, you'll just want to have a good sleep. You definitely don't see unicorns or ponies or anything like that."



Kava is served out of a tanoa. Kava was banned for import into Australia in 2007 after it was introduced into First Nations communities in the 1980s as a substitute for alcohol.





The Aboriginal Medical Services Alliance NT said the ban is linked to "significant concerns about harms caused by kava in East Arnhem for more than thirty years".





Travellers over the age of 18 were still allowed to bring 2kg in their luggage.



In October 2019, the Australian government launched a pilot program to loosen its restrictions on kava.





Phase one increased the amount of kava that incoming passengers aged 18 years or over were allowed to bring into Australia, from 2kg to 4kg. This did not apply to the Northern Territory.





Phase two, which started in December last year, allowed for the commercial importation of kava, to be used as a food.





It is still illegal to import or sell the substance in the Northern Territory and people over the age of 18 can possess no more than 2kg.



How kava is entering the commercial market

Based in Brisbane, Fiji Kava Limited is the only foreign company with approval from the Fijian government to operate in the growing kava industry.





The company sells kava products that are in supplement and powered drinking form in compliance with the requirements set by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration.





"The business is primarily focused on medicinal kava products in Australia, so we're talking about capsules, pills," Fiji Kava CEO Anthony Noble told SBS Dateline.





"We have one for anxiety reduction, we have one for sleep, and we have one for post-sports recovery that is a muscle relaxer."



Anthony Noble shows SBS Dateline some products made by Fiji Kava. In the US, there is a booming market for kava, with more than 300 kava bars around the country, and now Australia is seen as a growing market.





To try to raise awareness around the substance, Fiji Kava launched a digital advertising campaign called 'Calm your Karen', playing off the viral nickname 'Karen' to describe a demanding or uptight person.





"A lot of people in Australia have their first experience with kava in Fiji or in one of the Pacific Islands, and possibly find it a little bit challenging … it's a strong-tasting drink when you mix it with water," Noble said.





"The concept of the Karen campaign was to find something that resonates with our target audience, with young people, who know what the Karen demeanour is.





"What does kava do? Well, it takes away your anxiety and feeling of stress, or feeling uptight."



The 'Calm your Karen' campaign by Fiji Kava. The company is required to contain some messages of caution on its products.





"We've got two cautions that are required by the [Australian] government ... one is 'do not consume to excess' and the other is 'may cause drowsiness'," Noble said.





"We also voluntarily put some warnings on there: 'do not operate heavy machinery or drive a car', 'not suitable for pregnant women', and we also don't recommend people under 18 to take the product."



'Powerful because of the culture'

Australia's Alcohol and Drug Foundation states that kava can reduce symptoms of stress and anxiety, enhance mood and improve sleep, but it also warns the consumption of kava carries some risks.





"Kava being a sedative, depressant-type drug will actually slow down your central nervous system," Eleanor Costello from the Foundation told SBS Dateline.





"It does have the potential to create sleepiness, drowsiness. For some people it will reduce their appetite.





"Other people may experience things like muscle spasms, dissociation, even fever, and particularly when people are combining it with other drugs like alcohol … which can lead to things like liver damage."





Despite these concerns, Costello said the organisation "is very respectful around its relevance for cultural practices".



Faonetapu Takiari drinks kava with friends at home. In Canberra, Takiari's kava circle has grown by the hour.





People who had been sitting at the bar wander over and find a seat around the tanoa, drawn in by the friendly atmosphere. They are welcomed with a bowl of kava and flowing conversation.





For Takiari, he believes people should consume kava with a cultural understanding.





"Kava is as powerful as it is because of the culture [and] the way that it's practised holistically," he said.





"Kava circles, which is the setup of how we drink kava, can act as a cultural classroom."



A kava circle in full swing at Faonetapu Takiari's kava lounge in Canberra. The way kava is served and consumed at his kava lounge does not reflect the formal traditional ceremonial use of kava, but instead reflects a social use that is common among Pacific diaspora.





He said the act of forming a kava circle is important for creating a sense of community.





"It shouldn't really matter who's around the bowl, whether you're Tongan or Samoan, whether you're from Africa or whether you're from Europe.



