How Norway's Indigenous parliament works

Published 18 September 2023, 5:00 am

As Australia heads towards the Voice referendum, Karla Grant travels to Norway to understand how their Indigenous parliament works. Besides funding various educational and arts projects, the parliament gives the Sami people of Norway a voice in the issues that affect their land and people. But are they being heard in the halls of power? Watch the full documentary 'The Sámi Voice' on SBS On Demand.