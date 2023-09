There are millions of abandoned houses in Japan. You can buy one for $50,000

Published 4 September 2023, 5:00 am

As homeownership becomes increasingly expensive in Australia, we travel to Japan, where millions of abandoned houses, known as ‘akiya’, are being sold cheaply or given away. Can foreign buyers help solve Japan’s empty house problem? Watch the full documentary ‘Japan's Cheap Homes’ on SBS On Demand.