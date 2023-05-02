This advocacy group in Canada sells hard drugs illegally to combat fentanyl overdoses

Published 2 May 2023, 12:41 am

In Vancouver, the epicentre of Canada’s fentanyl crisis, an advocacy group called the Drug User Liberation Front illegally sells cocaine, meth and heroin to a select group of users after checking the drugs for contaminants like fentanyl. They say their aim is to prevent overdoses on this lethal opioid that’s increasingly found in street drugs. Watch 'Canada's Fentanyl Warning' on SBS On Demand.