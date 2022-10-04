Watch
A long walk for cancer
Published 3 October 2022, 12:00 am
Simon struggled to grapple with the reality of outliving his cancer prognosis. He said his mental health continued to decline, despite his physical health improving. Simon said his childhood trauma made him feel guilty for surviving the illness. In a bid to improve his mental health, he walked from Brisbane to Melbourne to raise money for children with cancer. He also dressed up as 'Captain Australia', which he describes as a green and gold Captain America with a beer gut. Simon said the walk changed his life and gave him hope. Insight asks cancer survivors what it's like to outlive their prognosis. Watch Tuesday, 4 October from 8:30 pm on SBS on Demand.
