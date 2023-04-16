Col says he couldn't care for his wife without empathy

Nottingham reels following early morning attack
Russian tactical nuclear weapons arrive in Belarus
Donald Trump pleads not guilty in secret documents case
Why 2023 could be Mount Everest's worst year yet
Hunter Valley bus crash driver granted bail after court appearance
Tributes pour in from around the world for Silvio Berlusconi
Katy Gallagher denies misleading parliament over Higgins rape allegation
Defiantly Drag In the Middle East
Growing up, Josh learned masculinity was about winning
Tadd's partner earns more than he him. He feels like a failure
Morning (Mon–Fri)
Afternoon (Mon–Fri)
Weekend
By subscribing, you agree to SBS’s terms of service and privacy policy including receiving email updates from SBS.