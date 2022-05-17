The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has warned "a relatively small number" of polling places in regional Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia may not be open on election day due to "recruitment difficulties".

The AEC said on Wednesday the electorates that are "a cause for concern" are Capricornia, Flynn, Kennedy and Leichhardt in Queensland, Barker and Grey in SA, and Durack and O'Connor in WA.

Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said he expected the list of affected areas would reduce over the next few days.

"While the impact will likely be limited, and limited to certain areas, voters in identified regional locations who have not accessed an early voting centre, or postal vote, may not have a polling venue in their town on election day," he said in a statement.

Mr Rogers said the AEC warned of the likelihood of recruitment difficulty "both earlier in the pandemic and in the early stages of the election period".

"Current labour shortages in regional areas have been well documented. No frontline service has been immune to resourcing difficulties and we’re running the nation’s biggest in-person, manual event," he said.

Political activist group GetUp said not having all remote polling booths open on election day "amounts to voter suppression" that disproportionately affects First Nations voters.

"The affected electorates have the highest Aboriginal vote in the country, and plans should have been in place to make sure their polling booths were fully staffed," GetUp's First Nations justice campaign director Amy Gordon said in a statement.

"Nothing must stand in the way of every First Nations person casting their vote."

Ms Gordon said GetUp had also warned the government about the staffing issue for months, but "nothing" was done.

"The AEC needs to urgently hire and fly people in if needed to fill the worker shortages in remote communities as a top priority, or provide alternative ways for people to cast their vote."

Mr Rogers said extensive work has been underway for more than a year to recruit the 105,000 people needed to staff booths across the country.

"We estimate that our staff have made well over one million phone calls, they’ve sent more than half a million emails and we’ve had 1.8 million unique page views on our election jobs webpages since February," he said.

"Short of handing out blank cheques for work, or accommodating thousands of single-day workers in interstate locations, there is not much more we could have done so far.

"We're calling on other organisations to assist as a final push, and investigating all possible staffing models including amalgamating venues."