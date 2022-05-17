Thanks for joining the SBS News' live blog on day 38 of the federal election campaign.

Here's a rundown of what Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese and their teams were up to:

Where the leaders campaigned

Prime Minister Scott Morrison: Geelong (Corangamite), Devonport (Braddon)

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese: Canberra (Canberra)

What the Coalition wanted to talk about

Helping more Australians become homeowners with the HomeBuilder scheme and an election commitment to allow first home buyers to access their superannuation for a deposit.

What Labor wanted to talk about

Mr Albanese gave his final major pitch to voters ahead of Saturday in an address to the National Press Club in Canberra.

What made news

The wage price index rose 0.7 per cent in the March quarter. Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the annual rate was 2.4 per cent, less than half the rate of inflation at 5.1 per cent.

The prime minister defended his pandemic management saying rising case numbers and deaths were "always going to happen", as Australia records the highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate in the world.

Mr Morrison blamed Australia's cost of living crisis on inflation which he said was outside his control.

Mr Albanese said Labor would cut $750 million in "wasteful" grants to balance the budget.

Nearly six million voters have either pre-polled or applied for a postal vote so far.

What they said

Mr Morrison on rising COVID-19 infections and deaths: "I believe we need to move on from where we've been ... I think it's incredibly important that we manage the pandemic and its future carefully, but we don't go back to those days of shutdowns and lockdowns."

Mr Albanese comparing political strategies: "Labor's campaign is about the Australian people, your values, your aspirations, the difference that a good government can make in your life. The Liberals' campaign is about them, their obsessions, their vendettas, their excuses, their political survival."

Join us again tomorrow for more news from the campaign trail!