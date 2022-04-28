Anthony Albanese
Election Live: Anthony Albanese returns from COVID-19 isolation as treasurer defends government's economic record

We're nearing the halfway point for the election campaign, with Opposition leader Anthony Albanese back on the campaign trail after isolating for a week with COVID-19. Follow our live blog for all the latest election news.
Anthony Albanese
Published 29 April 2022
9:02am33 minutes ago
Anthony Albanese is back on the campaign trail
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is back in business after isolating for one week in Sydney since testing positive to COVID-19 last week.

In his first media interview since leaving isolation, Mr Albanese repeated the sentiment expressed by Opposition Treasury spokesperson Jim Chalmers on Thursday regarding the
rising cost of living
and the Morrison government's role in it.

"People out there know that the cost of everything is going up but their wages aren't and that's a fundamental problem that has been presided over by this government in the last decade," Mr Albanese told ABC News Breakfast.
"This government are happy to claim credit any time something goes [well] but as soon as things don't, they look to blame someone else and not accept responsibility.

"We will accept responsibility. We will step up and recognise that people are doing it tough," he said.

The opposition leader will fly to Perth on Friday to resume in-person campaigning, ahead of Labor's campaign launch on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has defended the government's handling of the economy,

In the wake of inflation rising to 5.1 per cent this week, the highest levels for two decades, Mr Frydenberg said the national economy was still going strong.

"The Australian economy has seen a remarkably strong recovery and the key indicator of that has been an unemployment rate of four per cent," he told ABC Radio on Friday.

"(Higher inflation) has been driven by international factors and that's the cold-hard reality of the situation that we face."
Rising inflation levels have led to increased speculation the Reserve Bank will raise interest rates for the first time since 2010 when it meets on Tuesday.

But Mr Frydenberg has denied he suggested the Reserve Bank should hold off making a rate rise until key wages figures were released later in May.

"I'm not saying that I will pre-empt in any way a decision of an independent board, namely of the Reserve Bank," he said.

"That is a decision for them, or them not to take at their upcoming meeting."

- Akash Arora with AAP
8:44aman hour ago
A quick recap of what happened on the campaign trail on Thursday
The rising cost of living dominated day 18 of the election campaign as Labor and Coalition traded barbs.

The day started with Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressing the media in Cairns, Queensland, where he announced a $24 million plan to upgrade the Cairns Marine Precinct.

Mr Morrison blamed the Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for
the rising cost of living
.

He also blamed the Labor Party, saying the Opposition was trying to pin cost of living issues solely on his government.
"I think Australians understand ... they're not ignorant of the issues that are happening around the world," Mr Morrison said.

"They're not going to be fooled by the Labor Party trying to pretend that what is happening in Australia is happening in Australia alone," he said.
Labor responded to the prime minister comments within hours, with Opposition Treasury spokesperson Jim Chalmers saying: "Scott Morrison has an excuse for everything and a plan for nothing."

"When things are going well in the economy, Scott Morrison takes all of the credit but when times are tough for Australians, he takes none of the responsibility and we have seen that again today," he told reporters at a press conference in Sydney.
Later in the day, Labor Senator Kristina Keneally and MP Jason Clare also addressed the media in Sydney, taking aim at the handling of the China-Solomon Islands security pact by the Morrison government.

"Mr Morrison dropped the ball here in what has been the most significant national security failure since World War II," Ms Keneally said.

"And as a result, Australia is less safe and [China] does have a foothold now just 1,600km from Cairns," said.

Speaking to the United States Studies Centre, Foreign Minister Marise Payne insisted Australia remained Solomon Islands' "security partner of choice", and the government would continue to work with Honiara to secure the region.
Meanwhile, the prime minister rebuffed suggestions Coalition MPs could be disadvantaged at the election after Pauline Hanson indicated One Nation would preference Labor over the Liberals in key seats.

It came after Senator Hanson accused the government of doing a "dirty deal with the devil" by telling voters to preference the Jacqui Lambie Network in the Tasmanian Senate race ahead of One Nation.

- Akash Arora
8:08aman hour ago
Welcome to today's SBS News federal election live blog
Good morning.

It's the 19th day of the federal election campaign and we're here to keep you posted about all the noteworthy moments of the day.

Federal Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will re-join the election campaign today
. He's been in isolation in Sydney since last week after contracting COVID-19.

Mr Albanese will fly to Perth on Friday ahead of the party's campaign launch on the weekend.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will start Friday in Hobart, after announcing $50 million for the Nyrstar Smelter in the Tasmanian capital.

- Akash Arora
