Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is back in business after isolating for one week in Sydney since testing positive to COVID-19 last week.

In his first media interview since leaving isolation, Mr Albanese repeated the sentiment expressed by Opposition Treasury spokesperson Jim Chalmers on Thursday regarding the

and the Morrison government's role in it.

"People out there know that the cost of everything is going up but their wages aren't and that's a fundamental problem that has been presided over by this government in the last decade," Mr Albanese told ABC News Breakfast.

"This government are happy to claim credit any time something goes [well] but as soon as things don't, they look to blame someone else and not accept responsibility.

"We will accept responsibility. We will step up and recognise that people are doing it tough," he said.

The opposition leader will fly to Perth on Friday to resume in-person campaigning, ahead of Labor's campaign launch on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has defended the government's handling of the economy,

In the wake of inflation rising to 5.1 per cent this week, the highest levels for two decades, Mr Frydenberg said the national economy was still going strong.

"The Australian economy has seen a remarkably strong recovery and the key indicator of that has been an unemployment rate of four per cent," he told ABC Radio on Friday.

"(Higher inflation) has been driven by international factors and that's the cold-hard reality of the situation that we face."

Rising inflation levels have led to increased speculation the Reserve Bank will raise interest rates for the first time since 2010 when it meets on Tuesday.

But Mr Frydenberg has denied he suggested the Reserve Bank should hold off making a rate rise until key wages figures were released later in May.

"I'm not saying that I will pre-empt in any way a decision of an independent board, namely of the Reserve Bank," he said.

"That is a decision for them, or them not to take at their upcoming meeting."

