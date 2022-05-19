Thanks for joining the SBS News' live blog on day 40 of the federal election campaign.

Here's a rundown of what Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese and their teams were up to:

Where the leaders campaigned

Prime Minister Scott Morrison: Karawara (Swan), Jindalee (Pearce), Madeley (Pearce)

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese: Norwood (Sturt), Cumberland Park (Boothby), Launceston (Bass)

What the Coalition wanted to talk about

The government's economic record following the latest unemployment figures of 3.9 per cent.

What Labor wanted to talk about

Its plan for positive change and debt left by the government during its time in office.

What made news:

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) changed its regulation to allow Australians who've tested positive for COVID-19 to cast their vote by phone.

Julia Gillard campaigned with the Opposition leader, saying that a government under Anthony Albanese would be "a government for women".

Scott Morrison has said not to "jump to conclusions" about The Australian newspaper's report of a national security leak, suggesting that Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne lobbied for more funding towards the region which could have prevented the Solomon Islands' security pact with China.

What they said

Mr Albanese on Labor valuing aspiration: "We give people from the humblest beginnings the best opportunity in life, and I pay tribute to my mum, but also pay tribute to others who've helped me out along the way - no one gets to this spot by themselves."

Mr Morrison on the expected result of the poll: "Elections in Australia are always close. It's very rare that you get big changes."

Join us again tomorrow for all the election day news!