Former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard listen to Australian Opposition leader Anthony Albanese react during a press conference at Cabra Dominica College on Day 40 of the 2022 federal election campaign in Adelaide, Friday, 20 May 2022. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Politics

From a COVID-19 voting backflip to Julia Gillard's cameo: Here's what happened on the final day of the election campaign

Former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard listen to Australian Opposition leader Anthony Albanese react during a press conference at Cabra Dominica College on Day 40 of the 2022 federal election campaign in Adelaide, Friday, 20 May 2022. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 20 May 2022
4:17pm2 hours ago
That's a wrap! Here's what happened on day 40 of the election campaign
Thanks for joining the SBS News' live blog on day 40 of the federal election campaign.

Here's a rundown of what Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese and their teams were up to:

Where the leaders campaigned

  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison: Karawara (Swan), Jindalee (Pearce), Madeley (Pearce)
  • Opposition leader Anthony Albanese: Norwood (Sturt), Cumberland Park (Boothby), Launceston (Bass)

What the Coalition wanted to talk about

The government's economic record following the latest unemployment figures of 3.9 per cent.

What Labor wanted to talk about

Its plan for positive change and debt left by the government during its time in office.

What made news:

  • The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) changed its regulation to allow Australians who've tested positive for COVID-19 to cast their vote by phone.
  • Julia Gillard campaigned with the Opposition leader, saying that a government under Anthony Albanese would be "a government for women".
  • Scott Morrison has said not to "jump to conclusions" about The Australian newspaper's report of a national security leak, suggesting that Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne lobbied for more funding towards the region which could have prevented the Solomon Islands' security pact with China.

What they said

Mr Albanese on Labor valuing aspiration: "We give people from the humblest beginnings the best opportunity in life, and I pay tribute to my mum, but also pay tribute to others who've helped me out along the way - no one gets to this spot by themselves."

Mr Morrison on the expected result of the poll: "Elections in Australia are always close. It's very rare that you get big changes."

Join us again tomorrow for all the election day news!
3:59pm2 hours ago
Monique Ryan says donors to COVID-19 voting legal action to decide where their money goes
Independent candidate Monique Ryan has confirmed people who made donations towards her legal action over concerns some COVID-positive people could be prevented from voting in the election will be able to decide what happens to their money.

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) recommended on Friday morning that the regulations be changed to allow Australians who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 to vote over the phone.

The federal government said it had accepted the AEC's recommendation to allow anyone who tested positive after 6pm last Friday 13 May to use telephone voting.
But on Friday afternoon, Dr Ryan said the changes still weren't in place.

"Once sorted, I'll give donors the choice to receive a refund of unspent funds or donate to a charitable legal advocacy fund," she said in a tweet.
2:26pm4 hours ago
The major campaign moments of the day so far
In case you're just joining us, welcome to today's SBS News live blog! It's day 40 of the federal election campaign, and we are here to recap the major moments of the day so far.
  • The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has changed its regulation to allow Australians who've tested positive for COVID-19 to cast their vote by phone. Commissioner Tom Rogers warned there will be long wait times for phone voters, as each one requires an electoral staff member to read out the ballot paper over the phone.
  • Scott Morrison denounced a conspiracy theory spread by the United Australia Party (UAP) that China and the World Health Organisation (WHO) were going to seize Australian health assets and impose lockdowns on Australians. Mr Morrison told 2GB the claims were "rubbish".
  • Independent candidate for Kooyong Dr Monique Ryan claimed that the pressure from her crowdfund to take Special Minister of State Ben Morton to court over the block on COVID-19 positive voters, - which caused the AEC to allow phone voting - was a win for independents.
  • Dr Ryan's office then told SBS News that their legal procedure would continue until its legal team could confirm Mr Morrison and Mr Morton's commitment to changing the AEC's regulation. Funding would then be returned to donors.
  • Julia Gillard has campaigned with Opposition leader Anthony Albanese. She said that a government under Mr Albanese would be "a government for women".
  • Scott Morrison has said not to "jump to conclusions" about The Australian newspaper's report of a national security leak, suggesting that Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne lobbied for more funding towards the region which could have prevented the Solomon Islands' security pact with China.
1:25pm5 hours ago
Scott Morrison says not to 'jump to conclusions' on national security leak
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has addressed reports that Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne lobbied the National Security Committee for more money for the Pacific.

"I'm not even confirming there's a leak. So you shouldn't jump to conclusions about these things. I know what the reports are, but I don't discuss national security matters," Mr Morrison said.

"The reason I don't do that, and play the game of saying yes or no to these questions, I don't confirm or deny any issues raised around national security.

"That's what a prudent prime minister does in managing the sensitive issues of national security. Now, what we've done as a government is - this year alone, $2.7 billion invested in our Pacific family.

"We are by far and away the single largest overseas development assistance partner of the Pacific family."

The Australian newspaper's report on the national security leak implies that further funding to the region might have prevented Solomon Islands' security pact with China.
When asked about whether he would use his government's discretionary powers to allow the Murugappan family to return to Biloela, Mr Morrison said that his priority was keeping Australian borders "secure".

"The most empathetic thing when it comes to border protection, is keeping our borders secure. I have been lectured by people over my entire political career about this issue. What I know is, what I did in 2013, with Tony Abbott, is put an end to the carnage.

"We got all the children out of detention centres."
12:16pm6 hours ago
'It will be a government for women': Julia Gillard implores Australian women to vote for Labor
Former prime minister Julia Gillard has told Australian women to vote for Labor, saying a government under Anthony Albanese will be a "government for women".

"I’ve got a particular message for Australian women, having served as the only woman to hold the job as prime minister," Ms Gillard said.

"You would know in the years since that I’ve made my focus [on] women’s leadership, amongst the biggest things that I do. What I want to see for this country is the government that cares about, values and includes women. And I know that a government led by Albo will do precisely that.
"So Australian women, if you want to make a better choice, please, tomorrow, go to your ballot places, go to your polling stations and vote Labor and vote for Albo to the prime minister.

"I am very confident it will be a government for women."

Mr Albanese said he feels a great responsibility to be successful in changing the government, and criticised Prime Minister Scott Morrison for how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic, bushfires and floods.

"When it came to the pandemic, he said it wasn’t a race to order enough vaccines and there was a worse health and economic outcomes as a result," Mr Albanese said.

"And didn’t even learn those lessons in terms of the rapid antigen tests that we have a government whereby it never learns from mistakes of the past. It struggles with the present and has no plan for the future.

"We actually need to do is to change the government. This Prime Minister a couple of weeks ago said he wanted to change."
11:46am6 hours ago
Monique Ryan's office says legal action against voting restrictions is continuing
A legal challenge against a regulation that had prevented people who tested positive for COVID-19 from voting is continuing, a spokesperson for independent candidate for Kooyong Monique Ryan has confirmed.

This is despite the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) changing regulations on Friday to allow Australians who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 to vote over the phone.

"The legal papers have been filed and the action is continuing, and will do until our legal team can confirm the commitments made by the PM and Minister Morton in relation to AEC regulations are in place," Dr Ryan's spokesperson told SBS News.
Independent candidate Dr Monique Ryan seen outside an Australian Electoral Commission early voting centre in the Federal electorate of Kooyong in Melbourne, Monday, 16 May 2022.
Independent candidate Dr Monique Ryan seen outside an Australian Electoral Commission early voting centre in the Federal electorate of Kooyong in Melbourne, Monday, 16 May 2022. Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE
"If that happens then the donations made to support the action will be returned to those who provided it."

Dr Ryan claimed that the AEC changing its mind on phone voting was a win for independents, but Special Minister of State Ben Morton, who the legal action is against in his capacity overseeing electoral matters, said otherwise.

“Any suggestion this is a response to a teal independent in Melbourne is wrong - this is something the government has been working through,” Mr Morton said.

“The government is not going to take action to change the rules of our electoral system against the recommendations of the independent electoral commission.“
11:24am7 hours ago
'He’s campaigning magnificently': Julia Gillard hits campaign trail with Anthony Albanese in Adelaide
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has been joined on the campaign trail by former prime minister Julia Gillard, meeting in Adelaide for a coffee in the Liberal-held seat of Sturt.

Ms Gillard was asked if she had any advice for the Labor leader.

"Honestly, he's campaigning magnificently so he doesn't need my advice," she said.
She had the same response when asked if she had any pointers for Mr Albanese in the potential situation of a hung parliament.

South Australian Senator Don Farrell and Mr Albanese said Labor was focusing on forming government outright.

"Our objective is 76 [seats]," Mr Albanese said.

Mr Albanese and Ms Gillard reminisced on old times, discussing their first meeting when Mr Albanese was 18 years old and Ms Gillard was 21, and their shared interest for education equality.

They also discussed how Ms Gillard had kicked off the cavoodle trend, with many politicians now owning that breed of dog, including Mr Albanese.

Mr Albanese backed former prime minister Kevin Rudd in a leadership spill in 2012 when Julia Gillard was the prime minister. Shortly after he announced his support for Mr Rudd, Mr Albanese offered his resignation as the then Leader of the House of Representatives.

"Albo is a great Labor man with a great Labor heart ... I refused to accept his resignation ... I can't imagine a government I lead without Anthony Albanese in there beside me," she said at the time.

Next, Mr Albanese is visiting Cabra Dominican College in the Liberal-held seat of Boothby.
10:32am7 hours ago
Monique Ryan claims 'win' for independents as AEC allows phone voting
Monique Ryan, independent candidate for Kooyong, says the Australian Electoral Commission's (AEC) decision to allow Australians who tested positive for COVID-19 after last Friday evening to vote by phone is a "win" for independents, a claim refuted by the government.

"It's extraordinary that we had to crowdfund last night to sue our own government for the ability to vote," Dr Ryan said.

"Who caused this situation? Scott Morrison. Who provided certainty? An independent.

"That's what independents offer. Evidence-based action to ensure the community gets what it wants and deserves."
The AEC announced on Thursday that thousands of Australians who had tested positive for COVID-19 may not be eligible to vote.

Dr Ryan said she would take the matter to the federal court, to ensure "up to 201,000 Australians with COVID can vote this election".

She said on Thursday evening she had raised $126,000 from 1,361 donors in four hours for the case.

On Friday morning, Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers announced that affected voters would now be able to participate by phone, adding that wait times would be lengthy.

Dr Ryan's office has been contacted for a comment on where the raised funds will go and the status of the case.

On Friday morning, Special Minister of State Ben Morton confirmed the government had "made changes based on recommendations from the electoral commissioner that will make telephone voting available to people who have received a COVID positive result from 6pm last Friday".

“This is an issue that I have been raising with the election commissioner in the last 48 hours," he said.

“The commission is rightly looking at the capacity of the system.”

Mr Morton said that "any suggestion this is a response to a teal independent in Melbourne is wrong - this is something the government has been working through.”
9:55am8 hours ago
Australians voting by phone could face lengthy waits, electoral commission warns
Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers has warned of lengthy wait times for Australians who've recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are now eligible to vote by phone.

"We will be working to make sure that the queues are as smooth as they can be, but I'm just pointing out to everyone, this is a one-off, emergency project, and it will be a lumpy experience," Mr Rogers told ABC RN Breakfast.

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) announced on Thursday that some of the thousands of Australians who've tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days may not have their votes counted this federal election.

Independent candidate for Kooyong Monique Ryan said she would lodge a challenge in the Federal Court against the decision, as it would block over 200,000 Australians from having their say.
"We're taking Special Minister of State Ben Morton to the Federal Court on Friday," Dr Ryan tweeted on Thursday night.

"We're fighting to ensure up to 201,000 Australians with COVID can vote this election."

The AEC will now allow Australians who tested positive for COVID-19 since last Friday evening to cast their vote by phone, but an electoral staff member will be required to read out the lengthy ballot papers to each voter.

"Think about that for a minute - the Senate ballot paper in NSW has a large number of candidates. That takes time," Mr Rogers said.

"If you’re going to use the telephone voting service, think about everybody else. Jump on, do your research and be ready to go, that will really assist."
More than 4.5 million Australians have already cast their vote, with 743,000 voters on Thursday being the highest pre-polling day in Australia's history.
9:12am9 hours ago
Scott Morrison denounces United Australia Party's 'rubbish' conspiracy theory
Scott Morrison has denounced a conspiracy theory produced by the United Australia Party (UAP) this morning on 2GB Radio.

The UAP ran full-page printed advertisements on Thursday claiming that Labor and the Coalition —the major forces the anti-establishment UAP campaigns against — were planning to sign over Australia's health assets to the World Health Organization (WHO).

It propagated that China was controlling the WHO and that Australia would be subject to enforced lockdowns ordered from China and be vulnerable to having its health assets, like hospitals, seized.

The conspiracy theory, which has also been spread in the US by senator Marco Rubio, is based on the WHO's plan to discuss a pandemic treaty at the 75th World Health Assembly on 22 May.

"There has been this thing going on about some WHO treaty, I hear the United Australia party has been going on about it. It’s complete rubbish," the prime minister told 2GB Radio.

"There is no treaty that we’re signing up to.

"I would never do that. I’ve rejected United Nations treaties that have tried to interfere in Australia’s sovereignty on immigration before and I certainly wouldn’t allow it in terms of how public health is run in this country.

"But you know what happens before an election, people put all sorts of rubbish out there to try and confuse people."
8:38am9 hours ago
AEC moves to expand COVID-19 voting following backlash
Good morning and welcome to today’s federal election live blog.

It’s the final day of the federal election campaign and we are here to keep you updated with all the newsworthy moments as they unfold.

As a response to more than 200,000 COVID-19 positive Australians potentially being unable to vote, Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers has today signed a brief to government this morning recommending that eligibility for the telephone voting service for people who have tested positive to COVID-19 be expanded.

It follows the independent candidate for Kooyong Monique Ryan saying she would lodge a legal challenge in the Federal Court on Friday after the Australia Electoral Commission (AEC) conceded some COVID-positive Australians may not be able to vote in Saturday's election.
Legislation was passed this year to allow COVID-affected voters to cast a telephone vote.

However, telephone voting is only available for people who tested positive for the virus after 6pm on Tuesday.

Anyone who's tested positive since Saturday - meaning they will still be in their seven-day isolation period on election day - and before 6pm on Tuesday, who hasn't already voted at a pre-poll booth, is only eligible for postal voting.
But applications for that closed at 6pm on Wednesday, meaning those who did not register before the deadline will be unable to cast their vote by post.

Record early voting

More than 4.5 million Australians have already voted via pre-poll, with yesterday the biggest single day of pre-poll voting in Australia’s history, and today tipped to break that record, the AEC says.
On the last day of the 2022 election campaign, Australia’s future leaders are campaigning one last time in the marginal seats which could decide tomorrow’s outcome.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will begin the day in Western Australia in the seats of Pearce, Swan and Hasluck, and Curtin.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will be campaigning across three states, starting in Victoria.
