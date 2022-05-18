Two men speaking in a composite image.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) and Opposition leader Anthony Albanese. Source: AAP

LIVE: Scott Morrison says Anthony Albanese being 'precious' over Liberal ad with pun on his Italian surname

Two men speaking in a composite image.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) and Opposition leader Anthony Albanese. Source: AAP

Published 19 May 2022
11:48am5 minutes ago
'He probably came off a little better': Prime minister responds to collision with child
Scott Morrison says he has spoken with Luca Fauvette - the child he accidentally knocked over during a campaign visit to a local football club in Devonport on Wednesday night.

He said that Luca was in "great shape" after their collision and that he "probably came off a little better than I did because I hit the ground with a great thud".

"He shared with me his young sporting highlights. He told me he got three hat-tricks with a goal, he's got a story to tell his mates today and I suspect a yarn he'll be able to spin for many, many years to come," he said.
Former Wallabies captain David Pocock - who is also running as a candidate for the Senate in the ACT, also weighed in with his own tongue-in-cheek review of the incident.

"Shoulder contact to the head. No malice but off the ball and no attempt to drop his body height before the tackle. Red card. And we might be seeing him at the judiciary. Thoughts," he tweeted.
11:12am41 minutes ago
Anthony Albanese praises Margaret Thatcher for climate action
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese says Liberal party in-fighting is a "handbrake" to climate change while speaking about hardships in regional Australia.

"People in regional Australia are increasingly more and more aware of the impact on climate change. You don't have to go to Brisbane or the areas that have been impacted by the floods in the Northern Rivers, you don't have to talk about whether climate change is real in Cobargo," he said.

"You can go there, and if you actually understand how real it is, you can shake people's hands and have good conversations with them. That's what you can do. It is real."
Mr Albanese also compared Australia's climate policies to those in the United Kingdom, praised former prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

"The Liberal Party spends a lot of time fighting each other, and that's a handbrake to climate change. Climate change is not a controversial issue in most countries. The Boris Johnson government is taking serious action. You know who one of the first world leaders was to bell the cat on climate change? Margaret Thatcher.

"Margaret Thatcher was out there saying that climate change was real and that we needed to act."
11:00aman hour ago
Prime minister says 'global pressures' impacting on inflation amid lagging wage growth
Scott Morrison says tackling rising inflation is a key challenge after being asked about the latest wages data released on Wednesday that showed them lagging behind inflationary pressures.

The data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed wages grew 0.7 per cent in the March quarter and 2.4 per cent over the year, but failed to keep pace with inflation which was 5.1 per cent over the year to March.

Mr Morrison was asked whether his cost of living plan was delivering for Australians.

“The challenge for real wages is inflation - that’s the challenge, wages themselves as you know inched up a bit further to 2.4 per cent,” he said.

“The inflation pressures that are coming from all around the world. These are global pressures putting upward pressure on inflation and interest rates.”

Mr Morrison said wage rises could be secured through getting "unemployment down", ahead of the latest jobs data being released on Thursday.

“I’m for higher wages by ensuring we get unemployment down and we’re supporting businesses,” he said.

Wages have become a central issue of the election campaign with Labor and the Coalition clashing over who would be placed to deliver better pay packet returns for voters.
10:42aman hour ago
Scott Morrison defends Liberal ads featuring 'it won't be easy under Albanese' slogan
Scott Morrison has responded to his opponent Anthony Albanese, who criticised Liberal election ads for making "fun" of his name.

"I don’t accept Anthony’s accusation - at the last election we had a campaign that said 'the Bill you can’t afford with Labor'," the prime minister said.

"In politics, if you can’t stump up and he’s quite happy to dish out criticism and abuse of me as he has done over the last three years I’m big enough to take that.

"If Mr Albanese is that precious and he can’t hack a campaign then how on earth is he going to handle running this country."
Mr Albanese said concerns had been raised with him by members of the Italian community about the ad as the rhyme relies on highlighting his last name, during an address to Club Marconi in Sydney on Wednesday night.

Mr Albanese on Thursday responded "no" when asked if the rhyme was racist, but repeated that a number of members of the Italian community had passed on their concerns.
10:26aman hour ago
Anthony Albanese says Indigenous Voice to Parliament is vital
During his press conference this morning, Anthony Albanese was questioned over the Uluru Statement from the Heart and enshrining an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, which he has spoken about throughout his campaign.

"Only eight of the past 44 referendums have been successful. What makes you believe Labor can be successful in the next term with such an important referendum? And what happens if it fails?" Mr Albanese was asked.

“I think Australians are ready for it,” he said.

“It is absolutely vital that we're successful. I want to work with First Nations people on the timetable for a referendum. I also want to reach out across the aisle. I made the offer in the first meeting I had with Scott Morrison, when he was prime minister - as the Labor leader, I made the offer to support whatever we could to get it done this term.”
“It's now been a considerable time since the Uluru Statement was given. It's a generous statement. And constitutionally enshrining it is important as a part of recognising that our history didn't begin in 1788.”

“In my mind, that's a pretty easy proposition. I know there's overwhelming support amongst whole sections of the community. I know it's not uniform. I know it's not uniform because of some of the misinformation that is out there. But I'm very confident that people in senior positions in the business community, in the media, across the parliament - and I acknowledge the support of people like Senator Bragg and others who have been very strong on this issue on the other side. Unfortunately, there are some people who aren't. Some of the Greens don't support moving to a Voice to Parliament as the first step. I do.”

“Indigenous leaders are saying to me they're impatient for this to happen. They don't want the momentum to stop. I want the momentum to build. And I'm confident that we can work towards a good thing for Australia that will be a bringing-together.”
10:22am2 hours ago
Scott Morrison talks up economic credentials in Tasmania ahead of Labor costings announcement
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is still campaigning in Tasmania, visiting the seat of Lyons held by Labor on a margin of 5.2 per cent.

He has used a campaign visit to the Island Block & Paving manufacturing centre to talk up the Coalition's economic credentials.

He captured headlines on Wednesday night after accidentally knocking over a child during a practice game at a local football club in Devonport in the neighbouring seat of Braddon.

"Managing a strong economy is what this election is all about and Australians have a good choice to make this weekend," Mr Morrison said.
As Labor prepares to release its costings on Thursday, Mr Morrison is attempting to attack the Opposition over who is better placed to manage the economy moving forward.

"There is a hole in Labor's bucket when it comes to [its] economic management," Mr Morrison said paraphrasing lyrics from a song being used in an attack ad by the Liberal Party.
10:08am2 hours ago
'Do you find that ad racist?': Anthony Albanese responds to Liberal ad
During Anthony Albanese's press conference, the Labor leader was questioned about Liberal advertisements which he had said were making "fun" of his name.

"Mr Albanese, last night you said that 'my opponent thinks it's still OK to make fun of someone's name in their advertising. That's a matter for them'," SBS political correspondent Pablo Viñales asked.

"Do you find that ad racist? Is that what you're suggesting?"
"No. I'm suggesting that a number of people - including people who mentioned it to me last night - people who have ethnic names of my age, or perhaps a bit younger, certainly older, had people make fun of their names at school," Mr Albanese said.

"That's what happened. And people have raised it with me in the Italian community that they're concerned about it."
The discussion referred to advertisements being run by the Coalition featuring the slogan "It won't be easy under Albanese''.

Mr Albanese initially commented on the advertisements while addressing a crowd of Sydney's Italian community at Club Marconi in the city's southwest, and spoke of the possibility of being the first prime minister to not come from an Anglo-Celtic background, talking about his Italian heritage.
9:56am2 hours ago
'The largest commitment we will make is our childcare policy': Anthony Albanese
Labor leader Anthony Albanese is currently speaking to reporters in Sydney about his party's childcare policy.

"The largest commitment that we will make at this election, that's on budget, is our childcare policy," Mr Albanese said.

"If you boost childcare investment, what you will see is removing the, quite frankly, just extraordinary distortion that's there in the labour market, whereby it's usually the mother will have a disincentive to work a fourth or a fifth day," he said.

"What that does is it stops families earning more income, but it also distorts... women's careers and those projections, because they're not contributing to the business in a full-time way. And that puts them at a disadvantage in the workplace. It's one of the things that explains the gender pay gap of 13.8 per cent."

"But it also explains why women retire with far less income in their superannuation than men. We need this reform. This reform is backed by business, it's sensible policy, it's smart policy, and it will produce a return to government over a period of time."
8:47am3 hours ago
3.87 million people have cast early votes
The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has released the latest early voting numbers.

As many as 3.87 million people have now cast their vote at an early voting centre, while 2.68 million postal vote applications have been received.

The AEC says this is tracking towards a record number.

8:40am3 hours ago
Young footballer 'looking forward to being the star of the show' after tackle
In what has become one of the campaign's biggest moments on social media, Scott Morrison accidentally knocked over a child after misstepping while playing soccer during a visit to a local football club in Tasmania on Wednesday.

The football club addressed the incident late on Wednesday, saying its values "are determination, effort and respect".

"We think Luca showed plenty of determination and effort to stop the PM scoring at all costs!," the Devonport Strikers said in a Facebook post.

"The latest star of the election is OK and looking forward to being the star of the show at school tomorrow!"
Commenting on the post, Mr Morrison thanked the young boy for "being a good sport".

Earlier this morning, Minister for Employment Stuart Robert was asked about the incident while appearing on ABC's RN Breakfast.

"Poor little boy, I think he was pretty good, there was a hi-five afterwards, so it was just an error for both of them," Mr Robert said.
8:39am3 hours ago
Anthony Albanese hits out at Liberal 'attack' ads
The Opposition leader has taken a swipe at prominent Coalition attack ads during a speech to the Italian community in Sydney.

Mr Albanese's comments came after the Coalition has been running advertisements on TV with the slogan "It won't be easy under Albanese".
"People of my age and older in this room will know that school people made fun of your name," he said.

"My opponents think it's still okay to make fun of someone's name in their advertising, and that is a matter for them to consider."

8:39am3 hours ago
Welcome to today's election live blog
Good morning and welcome to today’s federal election live blog.

It’s day 39 of the federal election campaign and we are here to keep you updated with all the newsworthy moments as they unfold.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will begin the day campaigning in Tasmania.

Anthony Albanese is in Sydney, where he has been doing media rounds this morning. The Labor leader and his senior shadow ministers are embarking on a cross-country blitz in the final days, with visits to 20 electorates planned.

Opposition Treasury spokesperson Jim Chalmers is set to release Labor’s policy costings today, which is sure to be a prominent talking point.
