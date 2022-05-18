LIVE: Scott Morrison says Anthony Albanese being 'precious' over Liberal ad with pun on his Italian surname

Scott Morrison says he has spoken with Luca Fauvette - the child he accidentally knocked over during a campaign visit to a local football club in Devonport on Wednesday night.

He said that Luca was in "great shape" after their collision and that he "probably came off a little better than I did because I hit the ground with a great thud".

"He shared with me his young sporting highlights. He told me he got three hat-tricks with a goal, he's got a story to tell his mates today and I suspect a yarn he'll be able to spin for many, many years to come," he said.

Former Wallabies captain David Pocock - who is also running as a candidate for the Senate in the ACT, also weighed in with his own tongue-in-cheek review of the incident.

"Shoulder contact to the head. No malice but off the ball and no attempt to drop his body height before the tackle. Red card. And we might be seeing him at the judiciary. Thoughts," he tweeted.