Thousands lined the streets as the royal family gathered with world leaders at Westminster Abbey for a state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. Source: Getty / Getty Images

As it happened: an emotional farewell for Queen Elizabeth II as thousands line streets for funeral

The Queen will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.

Published 19 September 2022 at 6:30pm, updated 39 minutes ago at 11:37pm
19 September 11:00pm, an hour ago.
As it happened: thousands line the streets as leaders gather for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
It's been a historic day as the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II took place.

Here's how it unfolded...
  • The Queen's lying in state period ended after four days, during which thousands of mourners queued to pay their respects to the late monarch.
  • The Queen's coffin, covered in the Royal Standard flag with the Imperial State Crown on top, was placed on a gun carriage and pulled by naval personnel from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey.
  • King Charles III, and Princes William, Harry and Andrew followed the Queen's coffin from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey.
  • There, a funeral service attended by members of the British Royal family, foreign dignitaries including world leaders and foreign Royals took place. US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and several notable others were among the guests.
  • During the funeral service Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, noted in his sermon how her late Majesty famously declared in a 21st birthday broadcast that her whole life would be dedicated to serving the nation and the Commonwealth.
  • The congregation all sang the hymn 'The Lord's my shepherd' - which was also sung at her wedding to the late Prince Philip in 1947.
  • Tens of thousands of people crowded the streets of London to watch the procession. People climbed lampposts and stood on barriers and ladders to catch a glimpse of the royal procession - one of the largest of its kind in modern history in the capital.
  • At the conclusion of the funeral service, a two minute silence was held, the Last Post was played and UK national anthem 'God Save the King' was sung.
    The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
    King Charles III follows behind The Queen's funeral cortege following a service at Westminster Abbey Credit: Peter Summers/Getty Images
  • The coffin was then taken from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.
  • It was then placed into a hearse, to be driven to Windsor Castle.
  • Later, it will be lowered into the royal vault at St. George's Chapel following a private service with the royal family in Windsor.
    The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
    The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is taken in procession to The Wellington Arch in London Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images
    19 September 10:36pm, 2 hours ago.
    Jacinda Ardern showcases nod to Māori heritage
    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered a nod to Māori heritage as she attended the Queen's funeral.

    Dressed in black mourning attire, she accompanied her dress with formal millinery and a kākahu draped over her shoulders, all reportedly by Aotearoa designers.

    The kākahu is a general term for a Māori cloak that was traditionally woven or made from traditional materials such as flax and feathers.
    Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford are seen arriving at Westminster Abbey for The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
    Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford arrive at Westminster Abbey for The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
    The prime minister told local network 1 News she wore the kākahu because she wanted to bring a "piece of New Zealand" to the late Queen's funeral.
    19 September 10:18pm, 2 hours ago.
    'We are old enough to be a republic, to have our own say': Reflections on modern Australia and the monarchy
    The death of Queen Elizabeth gave Australians a chance to reflect on how the country had changed in the 70 years since she took the throne.

    In this piece by Dijana Damjanovic, SBS News looks at how Australia changed from a 'whites only' migration policy to a place of vibrant multiculturalism, and how mixed attitudes towards the monarchy remain as Charles becomes king.

    19 September 10:13pm, 2 hours ago.
    A Paris metro station has been renamed Elizabeth II
    A Paris metro station on the Champs-Elysees has been renamed Elizabeth II for the day as a tribute to the British queen during her funeral.

    Signs in the George V metro station - named after Queen Elizabeth's grandfather - were replaced on Monday as a mark of respect for the British sovereign, who will be buried later after a service in London.

    "We wanted to join in the day of mourning by putting up the sign 'Elizabeth II 1926-2022' in the George V station on Line 1," a spokeswoman for the Paris metro operator RATP told AFP.

    The station will revert to being called George V on Tuesday.

    People waiting for the metro at Georges V metro station who has been renamed after Queen Elizabeth II to honour the British monarch on the day of her funeral in Paris.
    People waiting for the metro at Georges V metro station who has been renamed after Queen Elizabeth II to honour the British monarch on the day of her funeral in Paris. Source: AAP / Michel Euler/AP
    19 September 10:10pm, 2 hours ago.
    In pictures: Meghan and Catherine join Camilla, as Tony Blair and others leave the Abbey
    The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Sophie, Countess of Wessex are seen during The State Funeral. Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
    The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
    Former Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom, John Major and Tony Blair with his wife Cherie Blair depart Westminster Abbey. Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
    The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
    Sophie Grégoire and Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau depart Westminster Abbey. Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
    The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
    Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Camilla, Queen Consort are seen during The State Funeral. Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    19 September 10:02pm, 2 hours ago.
    The very last person of The Queue to see the Queen lying-in-state
    The doors to the hall were finally shut at 6.30am BST (3.30pm AEST) to prepare for the coffin's transfer past Parliament Square to Westminster Abbey.

    The last member of
    The Queue
    to be allowed to pass through the hall was Chrissy Heerey, a serving member of the Royal Air Force from Leicester in central England.

    "When they came and said that I couldn't believe it," she said.

    Looking at those kept behind the baracades, she said: "Bless them I feel sorry for them, because they've been waiting for as long as I have."
    19 September 9:51pm, 2 hours ago.
    After the Queen's final journey through London, what happens next?
    The Queen's coffin is arriving at Wellington Arch, after the procession through central London.

    Here's what will happen next:
    • The coffin will be placed on a hearse to be driven to Windsor Castle for a service at St. George's Chapel.
    • The coffin will then be lowered into the royal vault as the Sovereign's Piper plays a lament.
    • Later in the evening at a private family service, the coffin of Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99, will be buried together at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where her parents and sister, Princess Margaret, also rest.
    Britain Royals Funeral
    The Queen will be buried in the George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip. Credit: Jeff Spicer/AP

    19 September 9:45pm, 3 hours ago.
    An emotional King Charles accompanies his mother's coffin on procession after service concludes
    King Charles III appeared emotional at one point during the Queen's state funeral as he sat alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort, as the anthem 'God Save the King' was sung.
    King Charles III and the Queen Consort in front of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her State Funeral at the Abbey in London.
    King Charles III and the Queen Consort in front of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her State Funeral at the Abbey in London. Source: AAP / Dominic Lipinski/PA
    The King was solemn as he accompanied the Queen's coffin in procession, departing Westminster Abbey.
    Prince William, Prince of Wales and King Charles III depart Westminster Abbey and walk behind the coffin after the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II.
    Prince William, Prince of Wales and King Charles III depart Westminster Abbey and walk behind the coffin after the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II. Source: Getty / Christopher Furlong
    19 September 9:29pm, 3 hours ago.
    Buckingham Palace staff pay their respects
    The staff of Buckingham Palace left the building to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

    They stood in line in front of the palace alongside King's Guard soldiers.
    Buckingham Palace household staff pay their respects during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
    Buckingham Palace household staff pay their respects during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Source: Getty / Carl Court/Getty Images
    King's Guard soldiers stand outside Buckingham Palace during Queen Elizabeth II funeral ceremonies in central London.
    King's Guard soldiers stand outside Buckingham Palace during Queen Elizabeth II funeral ceremonies in central London. Source: AAP / Christophe Ena/AP
    19 September 9:25pm, 3 hours ago.
    Queen's coffin leaves Westminster Abbey: what happens next?
    The coffin has been carried out of the Great West Door of the Abbey, with King Charles III and Camilla the Queen Consort following, along with Princes William and Harry, and the Queen's children - Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

    The coffin is now back on the gun carriage, and being taken to nearby Wellington Arch in a procession.
    19 September 9:21pm, 3 hours ago.
    No driver's licence and handbag signals: things you may not have known about Queen Elizabeth II
    She didn't go to school, didn't have a driver's licence and she sent messages through the positioning of her purse. Despite spending most of her life in the public eye, there are some little known facts about the Queen.

    19 September 9:07pm, 3 hours ago.
    The service draws to a close with the singing of 'God Save the King'
    The service is coming to an end, as the Archbishop deliverered the commendation - a prayer which entrusts the soul of the deceased to God.

    A two minute silence was held, the Last Post was played and UK national anthem 'God Save the King' was sung.

    'God Save the Queen' was the Australian national anthem until 1984, when Advance Australia Fair became the official national song.

    Under King Charles III, the UK's anthem was changed to 'God Save the King'.
    19 September 8:59pm, 3 hours ago.
    In pictures: Emotional mourners weep on London's streets
    There are moving photos of the public gathered outside Westminster Abbey, where Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is taking place.

    Many appear to be weeping, others are draped in Union Jack flags.
    Mourners get emotional at Westminster Abbey before the state funeral service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
    Mourners get emotional at Westminster Abbey before the state funeral service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Source: AAP / Anthony Devlin/AP
    Mourners gather outside Westminster Abbey before the state funeral Queen Elizabeth II.
    Mourners gather outside Westminster Abbey before the state funeral Queen Elizabeth II. Source: AAP / Anthony Devlin/AP
    While on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, 30 kms from London and where the Queen will be buried, crowds are watching the funeral on the big screen.
    People watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on a big screen, on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, London.
    People watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on a big screen, on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, London. The late Queen Elizabeth II will be buried inside the King George VI Memorial Chapel within St George's Chapel at Windsor alongside her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh. Source: AAP / JON ROWLEY/EPA
    19 September 8:52pm, 3 hours ago.
    Royal Family members pictured during the service
    The Prince of Wales, Prince George, the Princess of Wales, and Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
    The Prince of Wales, Prince George, the Princess of Wales, and Princess Charlotte, (second row) Jack Brooksbank , Princess Eugenie, Sarah, Duchess of York during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at the Abbey in London. Source: AAP / Dominic Lipinski/PA
    Queen Elizabeth II funeral
    King Charles III, the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, the Countess of Wessex, the Duke of Sussex, the Duchess of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Lady Louise Windsor are among the mourners at the funeral. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA
    19 September 8:48pm, 3 hours ago.
    The notable references to Queen's wedding at her funeral
    The Queen was married at Westminster Abbey, and her funeral is now being held at the same place.

    There are other notable references to her wedding at this service.

    The congregation all sang the hymn 'The Lord's my shepherd' - which was also sung at her wedding to the late Prince Philip in 1947.

    The pair were married for 74 years until his death in 2021 at the age of 99.

    Princess Elizabeth Prince Philip
    Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, on their wedding day in 1947. Credit: Keystone/Getty Images
    19 September 8:48pm, 3 hours ago.
    'We will meet again': Archbishop of Canterbury delivers sermon
    Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, has delivered his sermon.

    He said her late Majesty famously declared in a 21st birthday broadcast that her whole life would be dedicated to serving the nation and the Commonwealth.

    "Rarely has such a promise been so well kept," he said.

    "The grief of this day - felt not only by the late Queen's family, but all around the nation, the Commonwealth and the world - arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us.
    Will the Commonwealth survive Queen Elizabeth II’s death?

    "She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives, and we pray today especially for all her family, grieving as every family at a funeral, including so many families around the world who have themselves lost someone recently. But in this family's case, doing so in the brightest spotlight."

    The Archbishop said her late Majesty's broadcast during COVID-19 lockdowns ended with, "we will meet again" - "words of hope" from singer Vera Lynn.

    "We will all face the merciful judgement of God. We can all share the Queen's hope, which in life and death inspired her servant leadership. Service in life, hope in death - all who follow the Queen's example and inspiration of trust and faith in God can, with her, say, 'We will meet again.'"
    19 September 8:34pm, 4 hours ago.
    Charles's sustainable choice of flowers for his mother
    King Charles has specially selected the flowers on the Queen's wreath placed on top of her coffin, which were cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House.

    There's rosemary, English oak and Myrtle - with a special link to the Queen's wedding.

    It's understood Charles — well-known for his climate change activism and environmental credentials — requested the wreath be made in a sustainable way, without the use of floral foam, and in a nest of English moss and oak branches.

    19 September 8:26pm, 4 hours ago.
    The service begins
    The funeral service has begun, led by the Dean of Westminster, Dr David Hoyle.

    The Dean of Westminster gave the "bidding" which is an introductory prayer.

    "Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer," the Dean said.

    "With gratitude we remember her unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years as Queen and Head of the Commonwealth. With admiration we recall her life-long sense of duty and dedication to her people. With thanksgiving we praise God for her constant example of Christian faith and devotion. With affection we recall her love for her family and her commitment to the causes she held dear."

    Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will deliver the sermon.

    In her role as monarch, Queen Elizabeth was the head of the Church of England. King Charles III will now take up this role.
    19 September 8:25pm, 4 hours ago.
    In numbers: The reign of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II was the 40th English monarch since Norman King William the Conqueror obtained the crown.
    • Her reign of 70 years, seven months and two days was the longest in the history of what became the United Kingdom. During that time she has given her assent to more than 4,000 Acts of Parliament.
    • Elizabeth visited well over 100 countries during her reign. In 2016, Buckingham Palace said she had travelled at least 1,032,513 miles (1,661,668 km) to 117 nations. She paid the most visits to Canada.
    • She had 15 UK prime ministers, starting with Winston Churchill through to Liz Truss. During her reign, there were 14 US presidents and seven popes.
    BRITISH MONARCH BAR CHART 1 V2.png
    How Queen Elizabeth's reign compares to other long stints on the throne
    • She had four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
    • She sent more than 300,000 congratulatory cards to people celebrating their 100th birthdays, and more than 900,000 messages to couples marking their Diamond (60th) wedding anniversaries.
    • She loved dogs and owned more than 30 corgis and dorgis during her reign, most of which were descended from her first corgi, Susan, which was given to Elizabeth when she turned 18 in 1944.
    19 September 8:18pm, 4 hours ago.
    The crown atop the Queen's coffin
    You might have noticed the dazzling crown that is sitting on top of the Queen's coffin.

    It's the Imperial State Crown and it boasts an incredible 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and four rubies.
    Screenshot_20220919-200633_2.png
    The Imperial State Crown
    Since the Queen's death, there's been some controversy over the famous Kohinoor diamond, which is set in the crown of the Queen Mother, which Queen Elizabeth II wore for her 1953 coronation.

    Many are calling for the gem to be returned to India, which they say is its rightful home.

    1of2
