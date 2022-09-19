The service begins

The funeral service has begun, led by the Dean of Westminster, Dr David Hoyle.



The Dean of Westminster gave the "bidding" which is an introductory prayer.



"Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer," the Dean said.



"With gratitude we remember her unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years as Queen and Head of the Commonwealth. With admiration we recall her life-long sense of duty and dedication to her people. With thanksgiving we praise God for her constant example of Christian faith and devotion. With affection we recall her love for her family and her commitment to the causes she held dear."



Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will deliver the sermon.



In her role as monarch, Queen Elizabeth was the head of the Church of England. King Charles III will now take up this role.