As it happened: thousands line the streets as leaders gather for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
It's been a historic day as the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II took place.
Here's how it unfolded...
Here's how it unfolded...
- The Queen's lying in state period ended after four days, during which thousands of mourners queued to pay their respects to the late monarch.
- The Queen's coffin, covered in the Royal Standard flag with the Imperial State Crown on top, was placed on a gun carriage and pulled by naval personnel from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey.
- King Charles III, and Princes William, Harry and Andrew followed the Queen's coffin from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey.
- There, a funeral service attended by members of the British Royal family, foreign dignitaries including world leaders and foreign Royals took place. US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and several notable others were among the guests.
- During the funeral service Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, noted in his sermon how her late Majesty famously declared in a 21st birthday broadcast that her whole life would be dedicated to serving the nation and the Commonwealth.
- The congregation all sang the hymn 'The Lord's my shepherd' - which was also sung at her wedding to the late Prince Philip in 1947.
- Tens of thousands of people crowded the streets of London to watch the procession. People climbed lampposts and stood on barriers and ladders to catch a glimpse of the royal procession - one of the largest of its kind in modern history in the capital.
- At the conclusion of the funeral service, a two minute silence was held, the Last Post was played and UK national anthem 'God Save the King' was sung.King Charles III follows behind The Queen's funeral cortege following a service at Westminster Abbey Credit: Peter Summers/Getty Images
- The coffin was then taken from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.
- It was then placed into a hearse, to be driven to Windsor Castle.
- Later, it will be lowered into the royal vault at St. George's Chapel following a private service with the royal family in Windsor.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is taken in procession to The Wellington Arch in London Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images