'100% free': Activist returns home after four years in Vietnamese jail

CHAU VAN KHAM PRESSER

Pro-democracy activist Chau Van Kham speaks publicly for the first time since returning to Australia after four years detained in a Vietnamese jail. Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS

He spent four years imprisoned in Vietnam for speaking out for democracy, but Chau Van Kham says he never lost faith in his family and his community. Speaking for the first time since his release, he says he's enjoying his hard-won status as a free man.

