2022 was another record breaking year for refugees
Migrants disembark from a ship in the Sicilian port of Catania, April 12, 2023 Source: AAP / Salvatore Cavalli/AP
There have never been as many displaced people around the world as there are today, according to the latest figures from United Nations' refugee agency. Conflicts in Ukraine, Sudan, and Afghanistan have largely driven up the number, which is now estimated to be 110-million people worldwide.
