A look inside Qatar's World Cup "Fan Festival"

FIFA World Cup 2022 - Previews - Wednesday 16th November

The FIFA Fan Festival zone ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Credit: Mike Egerton/PA/Alamy

Published 17 November 2022 at 4:05pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
The World Cup is just three days away, and Socceroos fans will soon be arriving in Qatar for a tournament like no other. Alcohol will only be available in selected venues, and it’s far from cheap. And while fans are being asked to respect local customs and culture, a FIFA executive has told SBS News fans who want to support gay rights by waving rainbow flags in Qatar should do so.

