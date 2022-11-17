A look inside Qatar's World Cup "Fan Festival"

The FIFA Fan Festival zone ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Credit: Mike Egerton/PA/Alamy
Published 17 November 2022 at 4:05pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
The World Cup is just three days away, and Socceroos fans will soon be arriving in Qatar for a tournament like no other. Alcohol will only be available in selected venues, and it’s far from cheap. And while fans are being asked to respect local customs and culture, a FIFA executive has told SBS News fans who want to support gay rights by waving rainbow flags in Qatar should do so.
Published 17 November 2022 at 4:05pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Share