A national crisis: the shortage of safe houses for women fleeing domestic violence

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





‘Maya’ – not her real name - is a survivor of domestic abuse. As a migrant from India, she has struggled to get back on her feet, after the dream of a new life in Australia turned into a nightmare.





“I was in India and met him there. I don't want to come to overseas, but I came here only for him. This country is new for me. And then after three or four days he started bad things with me.”





Maya is in her 30’s and says she was held a virtual hostage in a suburban house by her new husband.





“He done same things every day. He just came that house for two hours and then just try to do bad things like sexually if I deny to him and then he just fight with me, slapping and again kicking on my stomach.“





With limited English language skills, and separated from family and friends, Maya says she endured the worsening abuse for 5 months with no-one to turn to for advice or help.





“My ex-husband always told me you can't do anything, you can't call to the police. When he was fighting with me. I feel very scared because I was alone here, it was very hard.“





Maya is grateful to have found sanctuary in a women’s shelter, after fleeing in poor health.





“I didn't eat anything. So, my condition was very bad. So I told my friends in India about, uh, everything here. I called triple zero and then I go to the police.”





Support services report that calls to helplines are rising.





Full Stop Australia CEO Tara Hunter says Australia’s cost of living crisis may be a factor.





“This year we are seeing a 15 to 20% increase in call demand. When we see increased stress in households, we do see an increased number of people in terms of presenting for domestic and family violence.”





With more people fleeing their homes, Ms Hunter says options are limited.





“Domestic and family violence is one of the leading causes of homelessness for women and children. In a recent survey that we've done with victim survivors, we know that a lot of those women, mostly, are actually having to access private rental properties. And that's actually creating a whole range of strains for them in terms of being able to keep safe, but also more importantly, being able to recover.”





One shelter on Sydney’s north shore that relies on private funding, was recently forced to relocate its residents for emergency repairs.





Chair of the Hornsby Ku-ring-gai women’s shelter Catherine Knox explains.





“Black mould everywhere, there was a lot of water damage, a lot of rotten wood. We've really been desperate for funds to help us do that building work because we need to provide a safe and secure home. We have up to eight women when we're full and busy, and they have all escaped domestic violence situations or have been homeless. They're generally quite traumatized. They've often come from situations where they have been living in fear sometimes for a long time.”





Migrant women with limited social networks can face additional hardship, according to Professor Manjula O'Connor, a psychiatrist specializing in gender-based violence.





“Migration makes women more vulnerable. They have less knowledge, less access, they are often isolated. They often don't have the support networks that their families, you know, could provide back home. The amount of stigma and shame and a sense of failure is so huge that the women are unable to bring themselves to seek help, until it's too late.”





According to the Bureau of Statistics, one in six Australian women have experienced violence from a live-in partner, and that figure is even higher among migrant and refugee women.





Full Stop’s Tara Hunter:





“This is a national crisis, and we absolutely need to act straight away. And it's not just about having a policing response. We need to resource the system. We need to address community attitudes and also we need to provide really practical support for victim survivors.”





If marriages break down many migrant women are afraid or unable to return home according to Dr O’Connor, who says those on temporary visas are especially vulnerable.





“Victim survivors who are women are coming on partner visas, and which basically means that their sponsor, who is usually their husband, knows a lot more about the system. They know the language then, and they actually sponsored their partner's visit, means they have a lot of power because one of the tricks the perpetrators use is threats of removing the sponsorship for the residency visa.”





The federal government recently granted temporary visa holders fleeing domestic violence the same support as Australian citizens.





Even so, Dr O’Connor says more is needed.





“There are not enough safe houses to put these women to. So, what happens is that the women have to share with someone and that that is not ideal situation. Or sometimes the women have gone back to their perpetrators.”





Maya lives with other women from India in a rented share house now and has a refugee visa and a part-time job.





However, she says her healing journey is far from over.



