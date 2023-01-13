SBS News In Depth

A New Year surprise: traditional Korean hanbok - with an Australian twist

Miranda Day and Dean Kim Source: SBS News

Published 14 January 2023 at 7:00am
By Sandra Fulloon, SBS Korean
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News

One Australian designer has adapted Korea’s traditional clothing for local conditions and even includes Australian native flower motifs. Her designs are flying out the door for Lunar New Year.

