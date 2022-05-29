SBS News In Depth

A Sydney Harbour island is being returned to its traditional owners

GOAT ISLAND SYDNEY HARBOUR

A supplied image obtained on Sunday, May 29, 2022, shows an aerial view of Me-Mel (Goat Island), Sydney Harbour, Sydney. (AAP Image/Supplied by David Finnegan/DPE) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Source: DAVID FINNEGAN/PR IMAGE

Published 29 May 2022 at 7:14pm
By Kath Landers, Deborah Groarke
Presented By Debora Groake
The New South Wales Government has announced Goat Island or Me-Mel will be returned to the Indigenous community.

