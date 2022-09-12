'A woman who prays every day' - the faith of Queen Elizabeth

This item was first produced for the BBC World Service
The Queen with the former Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, in 2012 Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Published 12 September 2022 at 3:52pm
By Aleem Maqbool
Source: SBS News
Throughout her reign, the Queen maintained strong links with the Church of England, and in her private life, her Christian faith never faltered. But she was keen, too, to promote religious tolerance and mutual respect throughout Britain and the Commonwealth.
Published 12 September 2022 at 3:52pm
By Aleem Maqbool
Source: SBS News
Share