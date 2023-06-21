Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Aboriginal deaths in custody to be monitored in real time
Demonstrators in Melbourne on the National Day of Action on Aboriginal Deaths in Custody in June, 2022 Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE
The Federal Government has introduced real time reporting of deaths in custody in an attempt to stop people dying behind bars and in police custody. But families of those who have died, academics and politicians say more needs to be done to stop Indigenous deaths in custody.
