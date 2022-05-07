AEC's state-of-the-art command centre to protect Australia’s democratic voting system

It's slated to be the most complex and logistically challenging election in Australian history, with COVID, cyber-attacks and disinformation campaigns all threatening to derail the democratic process. But the Australian Electoral Commission says it's fully prepared, setting up a state-of-the-art election command centre to protect against any disruptions.
