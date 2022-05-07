SBS News Election Explained

AEC's state-of-the-art command centre to protect Australia’s democratic voting system

SBS News Election Explained

bundle-ballot-papers 2010 (AEC).jpg

A bundle of election ballot papers. Source: Australian Electoral Commission

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 May 2022 at 12:26pm
By Shuba Khrishnan
Tags
It's slated to be the most complex and logistically challenging election in Australian history, with COVID, cyber-attacks and disinformation campaigns all threatening to derail the democratic process. But the Australian Electoral Commission says it's fully prepared, setting up a state-of-the-art election command centre to protect against any disruptions.
Published 7 May 2022 at 12:26pm
By Shuba Khrishnan
Tags
And... has Scott Morrison been to your suburb? What about Anthony Albanese? We've created an interactive map of every seat the leaders have visited on the campaign trail. Head to the SBS News website now or download the SBS News app to explore it. 

Advertisement
Interactive map: Every seat Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese have visited during the election campaign



SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

A democracy sausage ready to be eaten on election day (AAP)

Political jargon at election time - what does it all mean?

SENATE BUSINESS

How does the Senate work?

A woman holds a photo with the WeChat logo (Getty).jpg

Campaign content concerns for social platform, WeChat

Former Greens leader Bob Brown at a protest (AAP).jpg

Election 2022: The Greens