SBS News In DepthOther ways to listen Scott Morrison speaks to SBSPlay09:40EnglishSBS News In DepthOther ways to listen Scott Morrison speaks to SBS Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.85 MB)Published 20 May 2022 at 5:37pmBy Anna HendersonTags On election eve, Prime Minister Scott Morrison talks to SBS Chief Political Correspondent Anna HendersonPublished 20 May 2022 at 5:37pmBy Anna HendersonTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesAnthony Albanese speaks to SBSNew South Wales passes voluntary assisted dying lawsUN warns war in Ukraine is jeopardising global food suppliesAncient wisdom heals mental health trauma after flooding