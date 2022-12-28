SBS News In Depth

Afraid of things that go bump in the night? You're not alone

The entrance to the Horror Show exhibition in London (AP)

The entrance to the Horror Show exhibition in London (AP)

Published 29 December 2022 at 9:36am, updated 2 hours ago at 9:39am
By Allan Lee
The horror genre - films, books, TV - is a perennial favourite for all ages. We all loved to be given a fright - particularly from the safety of our own sofa. Now a new exhibition in London is looking at how the escapism of the horror genre is really a reflection of the times we live through. 'The Horror Show' at Somerset House charts how artists, musicians and filmmakers have been inspired by the petrifying.

