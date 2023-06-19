African leaders take proposed peace plan to Russia and Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky and Cyril Ramaphosa during a joint press conference in Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelensky and Cyril Ramaphosa during a joint press conference in Kyiv Source: AAP / ABACA/PA/Alamy

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says the African delegation’s peace mission to Ukraine and Russia “impactful” despite Russian President Vladimir Putin pouring cold water on the plan which has already been largely dismissed by Kyiv. The African delegation presented a 10-point peace initiative from seven African countries and told President Vladimir Putin the time had come for Russia and Ukraine to start negotiations to end the war

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Children from the Vietnamese Language School perform at the NSW Federation of Community Lanugage Schools dinner (Supplied).JPG

Keeping second languages alive in the nation's young people

Relatives mourn Florence Masika and her son Zakayo Masereka, who were both killed in the attack on the Lhubiriha Secondary School

42 dead after IS attack on Ugandan school

APTOPIX China US Blinken

Antony Blinken in Beijing for talks with Chinese counterparts

Russia: Presidents of Russia and South Africa meet in St Petersburg

South Africa's President urges Putin to end war in Ukraine