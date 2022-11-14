SBS News In Depth

After a century, the British Army issues Sikh Daily Prayer books

A Sikh member of the Coldstream Guards wearing a turban as he takes part in the Colonel's Review Source: Getty / PA Images via Getty Images

Published 14 November 2022 at 12:08pm
By Claire Jones (BBC)
Source: SBS News

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has issued Sikh Daily Prayer Books, called Nitnem Gutka, to Sikh service personnel for the first time in more than a century. A major in the British Army has spent the past two years campaigning to make this possible.

This item was first produced for the BBC World Service.
