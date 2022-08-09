SBS News

AM bulletin 10 August 2022

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 August 2022 at 6:22am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News

Olivia Newton-John's family accepts a state funeral offer for her; More than 200,000 Afghans fleeing the Taliban still waiting to come to Australia; Serena Williams announces her retirement from tennis.

Published 10 August 2022 at 6:22am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday bulletin 10 August 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

PM bulletin 9 August 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday bulletin 9 August 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

AM bulletin 9 August 2022