AM bulletin 12 July 2022

Published 12 July 2022 at 6:31am
Presented By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
WorldPolitics

New research suggests the global population will reach eight billion people this year; The Prime Minister calls for greater Indo-Pacific renewable energy investment; Australian Ben O'Connor withdraws from the Tour de France with injury.

