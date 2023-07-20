An emotional farewell for Labor stalwart Simon Crean

SIMON CREAN STATE FUNERAL

The order of service for the state funeral for Simon Crean at St Paul's Cathedral, in Melbourne Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

The Prime Minister has paid tribute to former federal Labor leader Simon Crean at a state funeral in Melbourne, calling him a 'man of decency, kindness, and boundless generosity.' Mr Crean died in Germany on June 25 while working on a free trade agreement with the European Union. At the service in Melbourne he was remembered as a giant of the labour movement, a loving husband and a devoted father.

