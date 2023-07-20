Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
An emotional farewell for Labor stalwart Simon Crean
The order of service for the state funeral for Simon Crean at St Paul's Cathedral, in Melbourne Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE
The Prime Minister has paid tribute to former federal Labor leader Simon Crean at a state funeral in Melbourne, calling him a 'man of decency, kindness, and boundless generosity.' Mr Crean died in Germany on June 25 while working on a free trade agreement with the European Union. At the service in Melbourne he was remembered as a giant of the labour movement, a loving husband and a devoted father.
