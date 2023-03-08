Angry fans say Paris Olympics tickets are tres cher

FILE - The Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, a day after the official announcement that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in the French capital, in Paris, France, on Sept. 14, 2017. One year after the invasion of Ukraine began, Russia's reintegration into the world of sports threatens to create the biggest rift in the Olympic movement since the Cold War.(AP Photo//Michel Euler, File) Source: AAP / Michel Euler/AP