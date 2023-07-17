Another consulting firm admits irregularities

Deloitte Australia Chairman Tom Imbesi giving evidence to the Senate Committee Source: Supplied / Australian Senate

A Senate Inquiry into consulting services set up in the wake of the PwC tax leak scandal has heard from another member of the Big Four consulting firms. Deloitte Australia told the Committee it also had a case of an employee mishandling confidential government information.

