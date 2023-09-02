Anthony Albanese takes his Voice To Parliament campaign to the streets of Canberra

"We gonna win? Yes...woooooo. Fantastic"









Leading the charge on one of his key election promises, Anthony Albanese has been flanked by Labor allies as he campaigns in Canberra.





About 30-thousand supporters have spread their message across Australia this weekend, just six weeks before the vote takes place.







The Prime Minister has a clear message.





"People will understand what this campaign is about. It's about changing our founding document to recognise the privilege that we have of sharing this continent with the oldest continuous culture on earth. It's about also having an advisory body, a voice, so we can listen to indigenous people about matters that affect them so that we can get better results. So I am campaigning as are all of these people here. For a yes vote for recognition, a yes vote for listening, a yes vote for better results."





Mr Albanese has not been the only famous face to campaign for a Yes vote.





And another famous face has hit the hustings, First Nations filmmaker Rachel Perkins.





She says that accepting The Voice is a matter of urgency.





"We are long overdue to recognise the indigenous history in this country and the indigenous people in the country. That's been something that we've really denied, you know, for so long, so it's definitely time to do that. But it's also very important that indigenous Australians have a voice and listen to this country because we have the lowest social economic status of any group in Australia. And we're the first people in Australia, but we're at the bottom of the pile. So we believe that a voice will enable us to talk to government and get the solutions to uplift our people and to change our lives."







But there is still a challenge to be faced by the Labor government.







Polls show undecided voters are in the double digits , and support for a yes vote has fallen below 50 per cent in recent weeks.





Even so, figures from the electoral commission show a record increase in the number of registrations, of almost 10 per cent since the end of 2022.





The rise is especially prevalent among First Nations people, where there is disagreement over the right answer to be placed on the ballot.





Cindy Roberts is one Indigenous Australian who is voting no.





She says the referendum does not represent her.





"They have not consulted all the nations and tribes throughout this continent. It means nothing because it's tokenistic. This referendum at the end of the day is about takeover. It's about ownership. So what they're actually doing is that they're actually axing the Australian people and my people by deceiving my people thinking, Oh, they're gonna have all this land back, you're gonna have this, you're gonna have that but actually, you're going to end up with nothing."







And she is not the only one.





Former rugby league player and boxer Anthony Mundine puts his case bluntly.





"My message today, it would be, vote NO, and vote no emphatically."





With just six weeks to go, the future of Australia's constitution remains unsettled.





Still, the Prime Minister is calling on all citizens to voice their opinion.





"If not now When? We need to make sure that we get this done and all Australians will have the opportunity to vote on October 14"



