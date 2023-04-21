Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Aquaculture is booming but just how sustainable is it?
The Groper, a protected species in the wild, is being exported to Asia as part of an aquaculture program in far north Queensland Source: AAP / DEEDI/PR IMAGE
Aquaculture is now regarded as Australia's most valuable seafood industry. A report by the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences puts the value of the industry at almost $2.29 billion dollars. And aquaculture is seen by some as a potential solution to overfishing and a way to provide sustainable protein to the world. So, what is aquaculture and just how sustainable is it?
