Aquaculture is booming but just how sustainable is it?

QUEENSLAND GROPER SUSTAINABILITY

The Groper, a protected species in the wild, is being exported to Asia as part of an aquaculture program in far north Queensland Source: AAP / DEEDI/PR IMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Aquaculture is now regarded as Australia's most valuable seafood industry. A report by the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences puts the value of the industry at almost $2.29 billion dollars. And aquaculture is seen by some as a potential solution to overfishing and a way to provide sustainable protein to the world. So, what is aquaculture and just how sustainable is it?

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAME SEX MARRIAGE COURT HIGH COURT

Solicitor-General backs the Voice to Parliament

Children cradling for gold.

Should our children be allowed to be employed for longer

SpaceX's giant Starship explodes after launch

Why did SpaceX's Starship explode - and why are scientists still excited?

Members of the LGBTQI+ community protest outside a Christian school in Brisbane in 2022

Decision delayed on schools and anti-discrimination laws