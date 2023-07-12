Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Australia and European Union unable to reach agreement on free trade deal
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, speaks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Source: AP / Pavel Golovkin
Australia's latest push to secure a free trade deal with the European Union has faltered, over popular wine and cheese names. The Prime Minister's used the chance given to him by the NATO summit for international engagement to push for closer trade ties.
