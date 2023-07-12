Australia and European Union unable to reach agreement on free trade deal

Lithuania NATO Summit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, speaks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Source: AP / Pavel Golovkin

Australia's latest push to secure a free trade deal with the European Union has faltered, over popular wine and cheese names. The Prime Minister's used the chance given to him by the NATO summit for international engagement to push for closer trade ties.

