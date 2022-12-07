Australia and US to beef up military cooperation in response to "dangerous and coercive" China
(L-R) Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Source: EPA / MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA
Published 7 December 2022 at 4:48pm
By Stephanie Corsetti, Brooke Young
Presented by Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
Australia and the United States have announced plans to increase military cooperation so the nations can lead a stable future for the Indo-Pacific region. Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong have travelled to Washington DC to meet their US counterparts in the first AUSMIN meeting since the Albanese government came to power.
