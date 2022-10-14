Australia ends mandatory COVID-19 isolation rules

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly announced the end of mandatory isolation after a National Cabinet meeting on 30 September. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Published 14 October 2022 at 1:05pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News
Australians who become infected with COVID-19 will no longer be compelled to stay at home for a mandatory isolation period. But medical professionals are urging the community not to be complacent about coronavirus, in order to help protect vulnerable community members.
Published 14 October 2022 at 1:05pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News
Share