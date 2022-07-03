SBS News In Depth

Australia has now surpassed 10,000 deaths from COVID-19

Apostolos 'Jack' Moulos with his daughters Carolyn (left) and Michelle (right).

Apostolos 'Jack' Moulos had wanted to spend his final moments with his family, including his daughters Carolyn (left) and Michelle (right). Source: Carolyn Cox

Published 3 July 2022 at 7:37pm
By Lin Evlin, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented By Peggy Giakoumelos
More than 70 per cent of Australia's COVID fatalities were reported in the past six months. Experts warn that the virus is on track to become the second leading cause of death in Australia this year, behind heart disease.

