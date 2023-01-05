SBS News In Depth

Australia invests in new missiles, rockets

High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) fires a missile. Australia announced it will boost its defense capabilities on new missile and rocket systems Source: AAP / Aaron Favila

Published 6 January 2023 at 7:50am
By Sam Dover, Lauren Petterson
Presented by Sam Dover
Australia is increasing its arms capacity with a major expansion of the Defence Force's strike capability. The Federal Government announced a significant boost in its defense capabilities with a more than a billion dollar purchase of new advanced missile and rocket systems. One of these systems has been instrumental in the Ukrainian military's defense in the war against Russia

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
