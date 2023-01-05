Australia invests in new missiles, rockets

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) fires a missile. Australia announced it will boost its defense capabilities on new missile and rocket systems Source: AAP / Aaron Favila
Published 6 January 2023 at 7:50am
By Sam Dover, Lauren Petterson
Presented by Sam Dover
Source: SBS News
Australia is increasing its arms capacity with a major expansion of the Defence Force's strike capability. The Federal Government announced a significant boost in its defense capabilities with a more than a billion dollar purchase of new advanced missile and rocket systems. One of these systems has been instrumental in the Ukrainian military's defense in the war against Russia
